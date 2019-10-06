Niagara County Legislature Chairman Keith McNall on Thursday called for a county ethics board review of the release of his own reelection campaign announcement by Public Information Officer Douglas Hoover through an official county email account.
With all due respect, Mr. McNall, we’re not inclined to follow your lead on how best to investigate this matter.
Figuring out how and why Hoover — a county employee whose salary is covered by county tax dollars — used county email to send out a campaign reelection announcement with your name and quotes attributed to you in it involves getting answers from a variety of sources and one person in particular; and that’s you, Mr. McNall.
To date, in response to questions from a reporter about the mysterious and highly questionable email delivery, McNall has declined to comment, choosing instead to issue a pair of statements, including the one Thursday in which, incredibly, he attempted to position himself as the guy who wants to direct the county ethics board to “get to the bottom” of this situation.
Set aside for a minute the fact, which McNall himself acknowledges, that a county employee is barred by the county’s own ethics guidelines from using county resources to advance the political ambitions or agenda of any particular candidate for office or political party.
The larger question, in the context of this particular episode, is why this particular county employee — PIO Hoover — had a full press release announcing McNall’s campaign reelection, with quotes that appear to be from McNall himself, in his possession to be able to distribute over the county’s email system in the first place.
Is Hoover in the habit of developing press releases for Republican county officials for reasons that have yet to be fully explained?
Did he just make up the quotes that were attributed to McNall in the release?
Does either scenario sound even remotely realistic or reasonable?
It’s ridiculous to think a review by the county’s own ethics board — the members of which are appointed by county legislators, McNall included — will result in a full understanding of what really happened here.
That McNall, who has yet to answer a single question from a reporter about the matter, thinks residents will accept his call for a county ethics board review as an acceptable form of investigation into this serious situation is, in a word, ridiculous.
What’s needed here is an official county board of inquiry.
County law allows the legislature to form boards of inquiry to investigate possible wrongdoings on the part of county employees. Such boards, traditionally made up of lawmakers representing both sides of the political aisle, are given the power to access relevant records and to subpoena witnesses to testify.
Members of the legislature should move as swiftly as possible to form a board of inquiry to examine the Hoover-McNall email case and the proceedings of any such body should be open to the press and, by extension, the public.
We’re sorry, Mr. McNall. If you can’t answer a few simple questions about what transpired here, then we’re not inclined to follow your lead on how best to investigate the matter.
What we know is that a county employee wrongfully used county resources to transmit a campaign reelection announcement in violation of existing county ethics standards, and the taxpayers of Niagara County deserve a full accounting of how and why it happened.
