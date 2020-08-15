Starting Nov. 1, if you are in a motor vehicle in New York you must wear a seat belt, no matter where you sit.
This week Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation, passed by the state Legislature earlier this year, that expands the mandatory use of back seat restraints to all passengers. Those 17 and older had been exempt from having to buckle up.
“We’ve known for decades that seat belts save lives, “ Cuomo said in announcing the law, “and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies.”
New York was the first state to pass mandatory seat belt laws in 1984. At the time, only about 16% of people wore their seat belts. By 2016, the number was more than 90%.
Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, was a co-sponsor of the bill.
“Requiring rear seat belts in cars is not a question of personal liberty, it’s a question of public safety, plain and simple,” Metzger said in February before the Senate vote. “Think about the arbitrariness of requiring seat belts (in the back seat) if you’re under 16. If people are over 17, do their lives not matter?”
This was common-sense legislation that was long overdue.
Opponents have said that it is just another infringement of their freedoms. But without restraints, there’s nothing to stop a rear-seat passenger from becoming a projectile during a front-end crash, no matter their size or age. That means their “freedom” to not put on a seat belt could infringe on the life of a front seat passenger if a crash occurs.
The most common reason for not buckling up in the back, according to the 1,172 survey respondents, is that there is no need, because the rear seat is safer than the front. But the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says that’s not always true. “Adults have gotten the message that it’s safer for kids to ride in the back seat properly restrained, but when it comes to their own safety, there is a common misperception that buckling up is optional,” said Jessica Jermakian, a senior research engineer at IIHS.
According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2015, 4.3% of 22,441 fatalities — or 966 deaths — involved unrestrained people in rear seats. And IIHS research found that unbuckled rear-seat travelers are eight times as likely as buckled rear-seat passengers to be injured or killed in a crash.
A 2018 survey by IIHS found that 28% of respondents don’t always click a seat belt when they’re in the back of a car.
We actually find that number promising. If nearly three-quarters of the population already think it’s important to buckle up in the back seat, maybe the new law — and education on the potential dangers of not buckling up in the back seat — will help that percentage rise.
