It's not all that common for newspapers in New York to be able to endorse decisions made by elected leaders in Albany.
Where the concept of the state's coming ban on single-use plastic bags, we're inclined to say "good idea," although we still do have some misgivings.
In general, there's no good reason for New Yorkers to keep using plastic bags at their local grocery store, when more environmentally friendly alternatives like paper or reusable cloth bags are readily available.
As a reminder, New Yorkers use an estimated 23 billion plastic bags annually. That's one for each us about every 12 minutes. Of the total, 85% end up in landfills, recycling machines, waterways and streets.
Think about that for a second.
Twenty-three billion - with a b - plastic bags, not over the course of a lifetime or even a decade, but in a single year.
It's a crazy amount.
While it will take some adjusting at first, people will eventually get used to bringing their own bags with them when they shop and that should be better all around for cleanliness and for future of the planet.
Of course, this is New York, so there tends to be a "but" and here it is:
Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that his administration, through the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is putting forth a full advertising campaign aimed at raising awareness about the ban and its March 1 start date.
Why?
Does the State of New York — the same one with the multi-billion-dollar deficit — really need to spend more money to remind people that they won't have access to single-use plastic bags anymore? Isn't the media attention this issue has already generated been enough?
Is it really necessary to spend money the state doesn't have on marketing what the governor's office chose to brand "BYOBagNY"?
In addition to DEC distributing more than 270,000 reusable bags in low- and moderate-income communities, the campaign includes TV and radio, ads on YouTube, boosted social media placements, a Google ad campaign, video promotions at Thruway rest stops and more over the next few months.
Yikes. Talk about overkill.
Listen, everybody, starting March 1 and every day after you won't be able to carry away your groceries and other merchandise in single-use bags. You will need to either purchase paper bags or get your hands on some reusable bags — and remember to bring them with you whenever you shop. Otherwise you and yours will be making a lot of trips back and forth from the market to the family vehicle in the parking lot.
It's not a hard thing to understand and we're confident — apparently far more confident than state officials — that you know this is coming, because you've heard it many times already on local media and social media, and you are already prepared to adjust accordingly.
There, New York State.
We just performed another valuable service by raising awareness of the coming single-use plastic bag ban.
You're welcome.
We think we speak for everyone when we ask you to please save all that money on the big campaign you're planning and use it for something else.
Snow plows and street repair equipment in places like Lockport and Niagara Falls would be nice.
