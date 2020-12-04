Concerned about rising COVID-19 infection rates? Looking for new and exciting ways to pass the time from the confines of home? Wondering what to do about dinner tonight?
Well, there is some good news. Today, Niagara County residents are invited to take part in a virtual event designed to celebrate one of our favorite local treats: pizza.
Since the organizers of the popular Festival of Slice were unable to hold an in-person event in Niagara Falls this year, they have followed the lead of several other organizations in a similar predicament and are promoting a "virtual pizza party" throughout the day.
Pizza lovers are invited to participate in the Festival of Slice Virtual Pizza Party by purchasing slices or pies of all sizes directly from their favorite pizzeria in Niagara County.
Anyone who purchases a pizza (either in-person or delivery) from a local pizzeria throughout the day and posts a picture of it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #FestivalofSlice will get a chance to win a variety of prizes. One lucky pizza lover will be chosen at random to receive a $100 Visa gift card.
The Festival of Slice team, along with festival mascot Señor Slice, will visit various pizzerias throughout the day for photos and giveaways.
For more information, visit www.FestivalOfSlice.com or follow the Festival of Slice on Facebook.
We encourage participation in this festival if for no other reason than to support the organizers of a popular event.
The Festival of Slice, now in its third year, drew thousands of visitors to downtown Niagara Falls in its first two years, including more than 3,000 who attended the 2019 celebration at Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls.
It's too bad the organizers won't be able to top last year's crowd count, but there's never a wrong time to celebrate pizza and there's certainly no shortage of quality pizzerias in our community.
Hopefully, by this time next year, things will have quieted down a bit where the virus is concerned. In an ideal world, by next December, people will be planning to take part in another live Festival of Slice.
For now, we have to settle for the best we can do — for today at least — and that's more of what most of us have been doing: Sitting in the house, ordering takeout and, well, eating pizza.
There's a wide variety of top-notch options across the county, so grab a slice or a pie, take a photo and post it to Facebook and take a chance on winning something for simply eating.
