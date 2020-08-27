No President of the United States, including our current President, should use the White House or any other official government site under their jurisdiction to advance their own reelection campaign.
It would and should be frowned upon if, for example, the mayor of any city in Niagara County attempted to use city hall as the backdrop for a campaign speech.
Why, then, should it be OK at our highest level of government for the sitting leader of the country to campaign inside the building that is synonymous with the presidency?
Donald Trump and his supporters crossed a sacred line separating politics from the presidency this week when they used the White House to stump for reelection during the Republican National Convention. On Tuesday, Trump took part in a nationalization ceremony inside the building while his wife endorsed his candidacy in a speech broadcast from the Rose Garden.
Incredibly, although not surprisingly with this administration, Trump plans to formally accept the Republican nomination from the South Lawn of the White House today.
All this mingling of the job of the presidency with the politics of an election campaign is not only unprecedented, it is inappropriate and ill-advised. It disregards long-held and wise positions aimed at keeping the President from using the office and its various symbols as instruments to secure re-election.
While White House legal counsel determined that campaigning from, in and around the building is not an illegal act for the president or Vice President Mike Pence, the picture is less clear for other White House staffers and members of the administration who are, technically, covered under the Hatch Act.
That’s the 1939 law that restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities, including running for office, hosting fundraisers, making campaign speeches or distributing campaign materials. It was approved in an effort to prevent the executive branch from interfering in elections. The general idea is to keep federal employees from being active participants in political matters while they are supposed to be on the job doing the people’s work.
Remember, Trump supporters, allowing such practice to stand now likely means it will be considered fine in the future. Will views from the Right change if a Democrat decides to start stumping from the White House?
As we saw on Tuesday, and as we have seen before with this president, bending or even breaking such rules is not as much of a concern as maintaining power and winning.
This is not how America is supposed to work. Our country has laws to prevent the politicization of the White House for good reason.
In an era where many lines are already very blurred by social media rumors, nonsensical conspiracy theories and outright lies launched from the highest offices in the nation, it is vitally important to keep separate the politics of the presidency and the office itself.
There’s never an appropriate time for such self-serving conduct. COVID-19 restrictions and “convenience” are not valid excuses. This was a bad look for Trump and his campaign.
What’s worse is what it represents: Another godawful turn for our country.
Presidential candidates — all of them, the incumbent and challengers alike — must refrain from using the White House as a stage prop. Other presidents who secured reelection did so without overtly stumping from the Rose Garden, the South Lawn or any other part of the White House. It’s sad to think that Trump and his supporters had no qualms about going there.
