Officials in two of Niagara County’s three cities are taking steps to address issues related to social injustice in their community and while the moves are not wholesale in nature, they are at least a nod to the need for change.
In Lockport, Mayor Michelle Roman confirmed that she is working with community members to try to organize a Lockport chapter of the Peacemakers, a national grassroots organization whose chapters serve as liaisons between residents and police and advocate for non-violent solutions to community concerns. This comes after Roman last year re-established the city’s Human Relations Commission, whose members are now training with the state human rights office and similar panels in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
In addition, Lockport Police Department is now working with the Niagara County Department of Mental Health to allow officers access to tablets so they can participate in video conferences with mental health professionals as needed when they’re on calls.
In Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert Restaino announced the establishment of a seven-member Social Justice Commission that will focus on numerous issues confronting the city, including health care, unemployment, economic opportunity and education. Restaino said he’s hoping to have recommendations for change from the group by the end of August.
The Restaino administration has reached out to Niagara Falls superintendent of schools Mark Laurrie to discuss the role of education in the process, which is a wise move.
The members of this commission should represent the diversity of the community itself and the group should consist of individuals who are qualified and dedicated to the task at hand for all the right reasons.
Restaino correctly noted that the issues facing Niagara Falls “go beyond just the police” and a more holistic approach is needed to improve quality of life for all residents.
Cataract City residents already showed, during two recent protests, that they are willing and able to work together peacefully and respectfully to resolve common issues of concern and it is hoped the Social Justice Commission will embody the same sort of attitude.
There’s no shortage of work to be done when it comes to a variety of socioeconomic issues facing the communities that make up Niagara County.
While it is certainly a welcome sign to see community leaders attempting to bring about positive change in the areas of diversity, inclusion and social justice, the talk must lead to action and improvement in order for Niagara County to truly realize its potential as one of Western New York’s great success stories.
