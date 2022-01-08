CHEER: Gov. Kathy Hochul this week pledged to propose a state constitutional amendment that would term-limit all four statewide elected offices: governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller and attorney general. The limit would be two, four-year terms for each. Woo hoo! How soon can she get that ball rolling? Very soon, hopefully. Eight years is plenty of time for any top public office holder to fulfill mandates given to them by the electorate; if it’s good enough for the President of the United States, it’s good enough for New York’s statewide leaders. And, here’s another thumb-up for Hochul’s pledge to introduce a law banning outside income for those same officials. Proposals to put income limits on state legislators a few years ago went nowhere, of course, perhaps in part because the executive branch wasn’t included. To get more open and transparent government, Hochul suggested starting at the top. That’s refreshing.
CHEER: A community center for Pendleton is coming to fruition after years of wishing, planning and saving. Along with a building in the town park to host local service and senior groups year-round, the $1.7 million development plan reflects ADA-compliant bathrooms and changing rooms, a splash pad, pavilions and paved walking paths. It’s being financed from grants, reserve cash tucked away for the purpose and funds that the Mason’s Mission Foundation has pledged to raise. Building construction is going out to bid this month. A community center has been on Pendleton boosters’ wish list for a couple of decades at least. It’s finally a reality thanks to the community itself, whose most civic-minded members pitched in, over an extended period, to create something everyone can take pride and pleasure in without breaking the town bank.
CHEER: On the occasion of its 150th anniversary, FASNY has undergone a name change. The organization that advocates for fire service volunteers is now known as the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. FASNY’s board of directors last month approved, by a unanimous vote, replacement of “Firemen’s” with “Firefighters” in the association’s legal name. “We all felt it was time. The volunteer fire service has grown and changed greatly from the late 19th century,” president John Farrell said in announcing the change. To some people, news of the change, or even the change itself, may represent much ado about little; it’s just a word, after all, not a membership requirement. To many others, the “new” FASNY inspires increased confidence; by its very name, the association is focused on matters of importance to the all, versus some.
JEER: A new series of opinion polls sketch a disturbing image of the U.S. citizenry warming to oblivion. All reported this week: An AP-NORC survey finds only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Riot as “very violent”; a Washington Post-U of Maryland survey has 1 in 3 Americans saying violence against the government at times can be justified; NPR-Ipsos polling finds two-thirds of Republican respondents still believe fraud helped Joe Biden win the White House; and USA Today-Suffolk University quizzing of believers in the Big Lie turns up two-thirds agreement with the statement, “the rioters went too far, but they had a point.” The solid reputations of the polling firms notwithstanding, it’s difficult to believe these findings. Maybe some of the respondents were pranking the surveyors, or just talkin’ trash under cover of anonymity? In the countdown to the first anniversary of January 6th, perhaps the questions pushed emotional buttons? We can only hope so. The thought that a significant portion of the citizenry have lost their marbles is unbearable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.