CHEER: Catholic Health System’s turnaround on the topic of keeping up an Emergency Department in Lockport didn’t occur a moment too soon, and the proof of its wisdom is plain to see in the numbers generated in the first 30 days of operating the temporary Lockport Emergency Department in the urgent care facility on South Transit Road. Between June 18 (the day after Eastern Niagara Hospital closed) and July 17, CHS administration said: more than 1,000 patients were treated; and the daily average load, 42, includes an average 10 patients brought in by ambulance. Catholic Health’s Lockport Memorial Hospital won’t open until the fall, and initially, when ENH announced its late spring closing date, Catholic Health seemed to rule out the possibility of providing interim emergency medical services in Lockport. Hospital facilities and functions are tightly regulated by the state and the idea simply seemed impossible. But, thanks to the advocacy of a few city and state delegates, and the willingness of Catholic Health to pull out the stops, Lockport has experienced no loss of EMS despite the fact it doesn’t have a hospital. Those 1,000 patients served at the converted urgent care facility were all spared the minimum 20-minutes-longer drive to ER elsewhere in Niagara, Erie or Orleans County, saving precious time and, undoubtedly in some cases, precious life.
CHEER: There’s still today and tomorrow to head out to the Tonawandas and enjoy this year’s Canal Fest celebration. The eight-day festival wraps up on Sunday with a big fireworks display over the Erie Canal. Considering the festival had been canceled at one point this year, it’s pretty amazing how it all came together. As for what’s in store, the always entertaining SIKA Cup Challenge hits the water today. The popular arts and crafts booths will be up through Sunday as well. Stop by if you can, and don’t worry about any cancellations next year. 2024 is Canal Fest’s 40th anniversary and organizers say there are big plans in the works.
CHEER: Senior Farmers’ Market coupon books are again being distributed by the Niagara County Office for the Aging and they’re a good deal. Each booklet contains five, $5 coupons that can be used to buy fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout New York state. To qualify for coupons, a resident must be aged 60 or older and either entitled to receive SSI, Public Assistance, SNAP or Section 8 Housing subsidy, OR be within monthly income guidelines. The coupon books are being distributed at famers markets in Niagara County throughout the summer. A complete list of times, dates and locations can be found at our website or https://tinyurl.com/2v3yyt7e
JEER: While not at the levels we dealt with earlier this summer, air quality issues created by smoke from Canadian wildfires arose again this week. The Air Quality Index reached the “Unhealthy for All” level on Monday and a warning was also issued for Tuesday. Experts say: Get used to it. Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan will likely keep belching smoke throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer. “The worst is over with this round. Unfortunately there’s still a ton of wildfire smoke north of the border,” Ofseyer said. “Anytime we get a north wind we’re going to be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke.”
