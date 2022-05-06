CHEER: Lockport Community Television programs will have closed captioning courtesy of Niagara County after an approving vote by the legislature this week. A small investment, $6,200 for closed captioning software, will produce a big return in terms of access to local news and information by the hearing impaired, people learning to read and people viewing programs in their non-native language. LCTV provides a true public service with its broadcasting of locally focused programs and the proceedings of government bodies like the county legislature. As legislature chair Rebecca Wydysh pointed out, its broadcasting of legislature meetings during the early days of the Covid pandemic was one of the few ways the county could “keep in touch” with residents regarding the ever-changing issues and rules of lockdown. The more people are able to receive vital information, the better quality of life is for the whole community.
CHEER: “Wild and free” is the Lytle Park and Nature Preserve and it’s getting a little bigger, too, after the family of original landowner Bill Lytle donated another 6.6 acres to the Town of Lockport for park expansion. The now roughly 122-acre lot off North Canal Road is a haven: former farmland transformed to prairie where deer and birds thrive and people have the privilege of observing, and appreciating, nature. Lytle’s family also announced a $100,000 trust fund for physical enhancements and environmental education programs to be delivered by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County in partnership with the town. These are great gifts to the community. The bonus for the Town of Lockport Inc. is a bump-up in the value of its already impressive parks portfolio.
CHEER: Plans for a new Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy facility at Niagara County Community College are full steam ahead after a $2.27 million allocation in the 2022-2023 state budget. Those funds will be paired with a $3 million contribution from Niagara County. It looks to be a big win for the county. NCCC President William J. Murabito said the new learning environment will translate directly to more opportunities for NCLEA and NCCC criminal justice students and their ability to remain competitive. “The students will be better-trained and more prepared because they will be more comfortable with the technology,” he said. The project plan calls for a 15,000 square-foot building,with four classrooms with movable walls, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a reality-based training room and a “use of force” simulator. It’s expected to open in 2024.
JEER: A sad story continues to play out along the Lake Ontario shoreline as the search continues for Paul Hahn, 54, who was last seen launching his kayak at Golden Hill State Park in Somerset between April 22 and April 25. An intensive search by water, land and air has failed to yield any clues to Hahn’s whereabouts. Park Police have asked residents who “live or recreate on the Lake Ontario shoreline be watchful for Mr. Hahn or his kayak.” The kayak has been described as an Old Town Sportsman 120, orange and black in color. The search for Hahn is a tragic reminder of the dangers that are always present along what largely appears to be a peaceful water body.
