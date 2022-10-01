CHEER: Lewiston-Porter Central School District is “going green” with rooftop solar arrays on its primary and high school buildings, the financing having been arranged through the state education department in such a way that savings from reduced energy consumption will cover the $1.2 million investment in the arrays over an approximately 15-year period, after which the district can look forward to having free electricity. According to Daniel Montante, president of the installing company Montante Solar, the district likely will consume all of the electricity that it generates, meaning it won’t be a net green energy producer for National Grid, and that’s OK. Generating enough solar energy to cover itself — and not have to draw on not-clean fuel — is great, actually. The Barker school district has a similar game plan. Other school districts in Niagara County should be encouraged to explore solar energy generation as well.
CHEER: Slow and steady, steady and slow, that’s the way a better Wilson Community Library goes. The Wilson library board hosted an open house Thursday night to show off the end result of an expansion project that nearly doubled the library’s space. With new dedicated spaces for teens, tutoring and crafts, and locally focused, whimsical additions to the children’s area, the library is now as much a community center as it is an information hub. Expansion was plotted methodically, beginning in 2015, and was accomplished using a series of state grants that added up to about $600,000. The finished product is one that the Wilson community can and should take pride in.
JEER: The silence of North Tonawanda school district administration in the wake of allegations that NT student fans lobbed racial slurs at Niagara Falls players during a JV girls soccer game in mid September is deafening — and devastating. When details of the incident went public, NT superintendent Gregory Woytila pledged an investigation, and then went eerily quiet on topics of the outcome, that is, what the investigation found and whether due discipline was handed down. The most that the community at large got from Woytila, in separate written and video statements, was an outline of potential repercussions for students engaging in “inappropriate behavior” in the future. As Niagara Falls school board member Earl Bass said so well and succinctly, that response is “pathetic at best.” NT City Schools’ failure to acknowledge the hurt inflicted on visiting student athletes on its own turf is clueless and cowardly. Ultimately it’s a disservice to the NT student body, too, rather like education malpractice, when the lesson put forth is that actions don’t necessarily have consequences.
