CHEER: All hail the loyal-to-the-end members of the Eastern Niagara Hospital Guild. In advance of the hospital’s June 17 closing, the Guild went about doing what it’s always done — supporting the hospital, its patients and staff, and quality local healthcare — by directing fundraising proceeds to cover the cost of transporting ENH’s lab blocks and slides for long-term, care provider-accessible storage, and fund at-the-ready ambulance service at the hospital for a full 48 hours after the Emergency Department was shut down. This latter gesture surely was for the benefit of anybody not aware that Catholic Health is providing stopgap emergency medical care at the old ENH urgent care facility on South Transit Road. This is the same group that donated $100,000 toward construction of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, because the members know this community having a hospital is all that matters, not its name or precise location in Lockport. The closing of ENH is a blow to this community, for sure. Seeing how one of its fiercest defenders has handled the loss, with grace and optimism, is both humbling and inspiring.
CHEER: Aaron Mossell Junior High has been de-listed as a school in need of what New York State calls “Comprehensive Support and Improvement.” Lockport’s junior high school ended up on the list in 2018-2019, based on the student body’s performance in core academic areas — English Language Arts and language learner proficiency, math, and science — and rates of chronic absenteeism. Getting off the CSI list means educators and parents together figured out a way to reach pre-teens and get more of them invested in their own schooling. According to Principal Bernadette Smith, the staff employed Data Analysis Planning to fine-tune instruction for whole classes, and customize it for individual students, where and as needed (in other words, keep one eye on the macro and the other on the micro) to try to ensure no one falls behind. It’s a heads-and-hearts approach to educating a vulnerable demographic, 12- and 13-year olds, and AMJHS losing the target on its back suggests it’s working.
JEER: While it’s assuring to see some good come out of the tragedy at the Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride, it obviously comes too late. In response to the June 12 accident in which one rider died and 11 others were injured, late last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s pushing for the state to have regulatory authority over boats that operate in caves and similar waterways, after questions were raised about what entity inspects the cave boats. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regulates commercial boats, Hochul’s office said, but lacks authority to inspect those operating on non-navigable waters, like in the privately owned Lockport Cave. There’s no question that it’s well past time to close the loophole.
