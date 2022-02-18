The fossil fuels that powered amazing growth and prosperity around the world the past few centuries might ultimately be Earth’s undoing. Study after study indicates the climate change / climate warming that comes from the burning of fossil fuels has accelerated greatly in the past 50 years or so, and the effects are plain to see in the present: ice shelves breaking up, sea levels rising, ever more devastating wildfires and violent storms. There are less dramatic but still consequential effects, too, like damage done to the Great Lakes “fruit belt refugia,” a portion of which is the Niagara Frontier’s front yard.
A newly published study by science professors at Buffalo State College brings home one local impact of a global crisis. In “Laurentian Great Lakes Warming Threatens Northern Fruit Belt Refugia,” Robert J. Warren II and Stephen Vermette forged a link between climate change and diminishing crop yields in the Lake Ontario and Lake Erie fruit belts. Basically, as the lakes warm, the microclimate around their shores is being “eroded,” making it less able to support fruit production. For the region known to produce the very best apples, peaches, cherries and grapes in the world — yes, the world — that’s a sobering thought. The consequences aren’t only for growers, either. The “cooling breeze” coming in off the Great Lakes is what makes Western New York a comparatively comfortable place to be in summertime and the researchers warned climate change could lead to the loss of that breeze.
The possible local losses from global climate change amount to the squandering of a rare and precious resource, and that ought to inspire a bit of soul searching in all of us.
In recent years, a number of communities in the region have been hit up to host a renewable energy facility: community solar, industrial solar, industrial wind. It’s a real “thing” in New York now, since the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2013 set targets for achieving carbon neutrality in New York state, including 70% electric generation from renewable fuel sources by 2030 and 100% by 2040.
To anyone who’s not a climate change “denier” that’s good and wise, in theory at least.
The bad shows itself when the utility developers come a-knockin’ in Lockport, Johnson Creek, Newfane, Barker … and even the neighbors who don’t dispute the realities of climate change nearly lose their minds envisioning spoiled vistas, exploding storage batteries, mass bird kills, insufficient recompense, lost “home rule,” et cetera, et cetera. Whatever might work in the quest to ensure those clean energy facilities are Not In My Back Yard gets hurled into the forum and then it’s victims’ game on: us vs. them, Big Energy vs. the Little Guy, upstate vs. downstate. The point of renewables development, combatting destructive climate warming, is forgotten.
To be clear: The potential effects of utility development on land, neighborhoods and the environment generally are not slight, and the members of any would-be host community are not wrong to be concerned. With a Clean Energy Standard embedded in New York law, there have been changes in the siting/permitting process that, at first glance, appear to favor developers over communities. Look more closely, however, and you might see a framework for negotiating deals that take into account objecting citizens’ valid concerns.
The state Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which now vets all projects generating more than 25 megawatts, last month issued a permit for Apex Clean Energy to build the 185-megawatt, 33-turbine Heritage Wind energy facility in Orleans County, on the condition that it move, or remove, six turbines that were planned too close to Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge where, wildlife advocates testified, migrating birds would be at risk. That decision demonstrates the balancing of competing interests is possible. It also casts some doubt on the David-and-Goliath story spun by local political leaders about the new siting process.
Flooding that wipes out entire coastal communities, catastrophic weather events and the disappearance of the Great Lakes fruit belt refugia may or may not affect any one of us personally, but together we own global warming and the duty to help lower the thermostat before it’s too late. No state, no region, no community should think it’s exempt from pitching in.
