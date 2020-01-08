Brian Kolb did do the right thing when he stepped down from his leadership post in the state Assembly.
Now, in light of new statements attributed to him in recently released court documents, the former Republican minority leader for the state Assembly should go all the way and formally resign from his post as a state lawmaker.
As has now been widely reported, Kolb was charged with driving while intoxicated after his state-financed SUV went off a country road in his hometown, Victor.
It’s never a good thing for anyone to be tied to allegations of drinking and driving.
It’s an especially poor look for one of the state’s top officials who previously penned opinion pieces for newspapers in which he condemned the illegal conduct and urged harsher punishments for offenders.
The situation is made even worse knowing the incident occurred in a state-financed SUV and now that element is reportedly drawing interest in the form of a probe by the state’s lead ethics agency, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.
Court documents tied to the case and made public this week suggest Kolb may have done his credibility even more damage by telling a tow truck driver who responded to the scene that it was his wife, not him, who was behind the wheel.
According to the court documents, on the night of the incident Kolb told the tow truck driver, “You know how women drive.”
Well no, Mr. Kolb, we actually don’t know what you mean when you say something like that. Are you trying to suggest that women — based solely on their gender — are somehow worse drivers?
It’s offensive to hear anyone suggest such a thing. It’s far more offensive to have it attributed to one of the state’s top lawmakers.
Like any other person in his situation, Kolb deserves to have his day in court and in terms of the crime he has been charged with, he is certainly innocent until proven guilty.
In the court of public opinion, however, as an elected official, Kolb is held to a high standard.
In stepping down as minority leader, he acknowledges that the allegations he faces are not a good look for him personally and professionally and that it would likely have a negative impact on his ability to serve in the top leadership role for Assembly Republicans.
Kolb has yet to announce that he’s leaving the state legislature altogether, probably believing that as long as he’s not one of the top figures on the Republican side of the legislature’s political aisle, he can continue to serve the constituents in his district.
With the new statements attributed to him from the night of the incident, it’s hard to imagine his constituents continuing to have faith in his ability to represent them, especially where female voters are concerned.
It’s troubling to hear about any elected official who gets charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing his state-financed SUV on a country road on New Year’s Eve.
It’s inexcusable hearing that the same state lawmaker may have assigned the blame to his wife while trying to convince a tow truck driver that it had to be her because, well, “You know how women drive.”
