The election is over. Now the real work begins.
To those who didn’t win, we say: thanks for your participation. More candidates means a greater choice for voters and that’s a good thing. Those who were not discouraged by the rigors of campaigning or the sometimes ugly nature of politics should consider running again in the future when another opportunity arises.
To the victors, we say congratulations and be prepared to be held to account on all those promises you made during your campaigns.
We know what everyone said. During our three debates, two featuring candidates for mayor in Niagara Falls and Lockport, and a third involving four candidates for Niagara Falls city council, we heard the usual platitudes about the usual things.
Yes, we all need to work together.
Yes, we all need to spend less and more wisely.
Yes, there should be no room for bitter partisan fighting or for personality differences to turn elected officials away from simple concepts like cooperation and productivity.
And, yes, we know more must be done to tamp down crime, fix potholes and sidewalks, trim the trees and, of course, create the conditions that lead to more jobs and opportunities.
Saying you can do it and doing it are two different things.
People who are elected mayors and members of city council and to public bodies all across the county, including the Niagara County Legislature, have an obligation to back their rhetoric up with real action.
Communities like Lockport and Niagara Falls can’t wait for another tomorrow.
Our tomorrow starts today.
Our pledge, as the newspaper of record in this community, is to be more aggressive in our approach about what is and what is not happening.
As the staff in our respective newsrooms at the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette look around the communities we serve, we find, all too often, too many areas where things aren’t good enough or could be better. We view Lockport and Lewiston and North Tonawanda as Western New York gems that must be maintained and built upon. We view Niagara Falls the way the rest of the region does: as a community with vast potential that should be leading in terms of opportunity and growth and, yet, still manages to languish in stagnation and decline.
We know we must own our role in all of this.
If the communities we serve are less than stellar, then we have obviously failed to hold the people who run them to proper account.
It is not just the job of politicians to do more. It is all of our responsibility, the residents and taxpayers and newspaper owners and staff members included.
The candidates who came out on top on Election Day 2019 have a couple of months yet before they officially take office and take their oaths to attest to their commitment to honesty and integrity while serving the interests of the people who elected them.
As we head into another holiday season and another new year — hopefully a more prosperous year — there is one thing upon which all can agree: there’s no shortage of work for all of us to do.
