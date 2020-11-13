Usually, more than a week after Election Day, the nation can let out its collective breath and start planning for the next four years.
That’s not the case this year.
Yes, Joe Biden will be our next president, but the current occupant of the White House refuses to accept reality.
Donald Trump has been setting the stage to challenge this year’s election tally since long before the first vote was cast. He has called mail-in balloting fraudulent (unless it benefits him), state-approved extended deadlines cheating (unless it benefits him) and the counting crooked (unless it benefits him).
He claimed victory before mail-in votes were counted in battleground states. He wanted states that continued to count legally cast ballots to stop counting when he saw the trend of absentee votes going for the former vice president. Trump tried to claim that if the mail-in ballots didn’t match the trend of in-person balloting, there must be fraud. He seems to forget he has been saying mail-in balloting was rife with corruption and encouraged his supporters to vote in person. And that is what they did.
He has vowed to expose fraud and corruption and take the case all the way to the Supreme Court. The problem is, though, other than Trump’s claims there is no evidence of widespread corruption.
Sure, there were a few incidents of misdirected or questionable ballots, but no more so than in any other election. This is not a widespread or organized effort to “steal” the election.
Trump supporters point to altered photos, statistics and videos, or videos of poll workers doing what they are legally required to do, as a basis for their claims. But numerous websites, including factcheck.org and Snopes.com, have shown these claims to be false or misleading.
Trump doesn’t care. He is acting like a spoiled toddler, stomping his feet and whining, insisting he won, when the facts clearly show he hasn’t.
But facts don’t matter to Trump or his most ardent supporters. Some are calling for a national revote.
Why? Just because they didn’t like the results.
By calling into question the legitimacy of the election, Trump and his supporters are hurting the America — and the democracy — they claim to love.
Sure, Democrats didn’t like the fact that Donald Trump won the 2016 election in the Electoral College while losing the popular vote by a wide margin.
But did Hillary Clinton vow to fight the results all the way to the Supreme Court? Did a bulk of her supporters demand a revote? No.
Clinton conceded. President Barack Obama worked to make the transition smooth as possible. Those who didn’t like Donald Trump worked to hold him to the high standard to which the president should be held.
This is not happening this year.
Even if recounts are held in Arizona and Georgia, where Biden holds slight leads, and they favor Trump (which is unlikely since he has more than a 10,000 vote lead in each state), that will not overcome the Electoral College vote. The likelihood of a lawsuit overturning the election results in Pennsylvania is slim to none.
We hope President Trump — and his supporters — will soon accept the fact that Trump lost, so America can move on and heal.
A peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy. We can’t let that cornerstone crumble.
