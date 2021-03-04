At first it seemed flippant.
Union-Sun & Journal columnist Bob Confer Tweeted at Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, “Hey, @LtGovHochulNY @KathyHochul, when you become Governor next month, I’d like to throw my hat into the ring to be your Lieutenant Governor for the rest of the term. Together, we could do a lot to advance the economy and people of the Empire State.”
Then we thought some more about it. Confer probably should have said “if” not “when,” but think for a minute.
Confer Plastics was among the first manufacturers in New York to appoint a full-time Covid administrator. It has saved them jobs, infections and money. Confer even put together a Covid Action Plan when the state had nothing to offer. He also repeatedly Tweeted good policy ideas at Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and, though he didn’t often receive a response, saw things like the waiver of unemployment waiting periods put in place.
Confer leads a thriving manufacturing company that is succeeding in high-cost North Tonawanda, with its whopping property tax and electricity bills. He has a workforce peppered with new Americans from places like Myanmar and others who’ve been afforded a second chance after incarceration. Sure, Confer just announced some layoffs because of a lack of raw materials, thanks to Texas mishandling its electric grid in its recent cold snap, but the layoffs are for a lack of raw materials, not planning. Confer says his family business regularly turns away potential new customers for lack of production capacity and those workers will be back.
Of course it’s unlikely that two Western New Yorkers could ever end up in the top two seats of state government, especially since Confer identifies as Libertarian and Hochul is a Democrat, but we can dream.
Confer represents working families, taxpayers and immigrants. He is an avid outdoorsman who cherishes anything named Allegheny be it a county or a mountain as well as our beloved Adirondacks. He is a Boy Scout volunteer and SUNY Brockport booster. There are many worse choices and few better.
We’d like to think Confer merits serious consideration and at least an interview if a top state position becomes available, because his voice represents us and maybe, just maybe, it will give us stronger representation if Governor Hochul takes office should Cuomo continue to falter.
At the very least, we hope he keeps writing and tweeting great ideas because he can and will make a difference. In fact, he already has.
