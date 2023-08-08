It’s good to know Niagara County is looking before it leaps into the ambulance service business.
In response to a long-term labor shortage in the private / volunteer EMS sector, the county legislature has retained the Rochester-based nonprofit Center for Governmental Research to assess three options for ensuring adequate coverage countywide. The options are: a county-run enterprise; a county contract with private service providers to supplement the existing EMS corps, which outside the cities of Lockport and Niagara Falls is mostly volunteers; or a “hybrid” situation in which residents are served by both a county corps and the private sector, the county corps presumably being more modest in scale.
CGR’s assessment is getting underway this week, using a lot of data already collected by the county Emergency Services department. The legislature asked CGR to bring in its final report by October 1, the expiration date on the county’s short-term contract with Mercy EMS for supplemental ambulance coverage. That contract is worth a pretty penny — $500,000 for four months — so there is some urgency to CGR’s work.
The labor shortage in the EMS sector isn’t just a Niagara County problem, or a New York state problem, it’s an issue nationwide. Where communities are not served by a publicly funded EMS corps, they’re relying on the private sector, where wages are lower (and sometimes notoriously low), and/or volunteers. The latter are held to the same strict education, training and performance standards as others in the field but they earn $0 for their efforts, hence the dwindling supply of these unsung heroes.
Where CGR should or will fall on the question of which EMS model works best for Niagara County is anybody’s guess — and that’s a good thing. The well respected organization is known for using objective data to help other nonprofits, including local governments and educational institutions, identify the most efficient means to deliver vital services and support common good.
The county legislature deserves props for going with CGR, which has tackled the EMS question for a couple other New York counties and is delving into it for two more counties, as well as the City of Cheektowaga, now. While they are not bound to follow whatever CGR recommends, we trust that all legislators will give it serious consideration and not dismiss that which doesn’t align with pre-conceived notions about private versus public enterprise. The question here is how to maintain a decent quality of life for all Niagara County residents, regardless where they reside, and there’s no room for politics or ideology in the answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.