Niagara County government hit a new low this week when the county’s public information officer used county email to distribute a reelection campaign announcement on behalf of current legislature chairman Keith McNall, R-Lockport.
On paper, the public information officer is supposed to send out press releases and details about news that may be related to the operations of county government and may have an impact on county residents and taxpayers.
The job should, theoretically, entail advising the community about closures during bad weather or alerting residents to meetings or events that may be of some interest to the public.
The job should never — ever — involve advancing the political career or agenda of any particular legislator, political party or party member.
This is in fact a violation of the county’s own code of ethics, which clearly states that “no county officer or employee shall directly or indirectly compel any non-elected officer or employee of the county to participate in an election campaign.” In addition, the ethics code bars the use of “county property or equipment” in connection with “any election campaign or to aid any political party, political party organization, election campaign or candidate.”
The use of county email and resources in this case is highly inappropriate and inexcusable.
The delivery of McNall’s campaign materials by a county employee using the county email system begs a lot of questions.
For example, why would Doug Hoover have a full reelection announcement featuring all of the details of McNall’s personal and political career in his possession in the first place?
Also, was anyone other than Hoover involved in the crafting of the materials using county resources?
Hoover is now, according to county officials, having his conduct reviewed by the human resources department.
As Democrats in the county legislature have already suggested, what happened here with the mixing of official county business and private election campaigning warrants deeper review and scrutiny.
Clearly there’s some investigating and some explaining to do here.
At a salary of $57,137, with a total cost to taxpayers that is closer to $100,000 when fringe benefits are included, the need for a public information officer in Niagara County government is and has been questionable ever since the Republican-led majority added the position to the county payroll in 2008.
Democrats have for years been calling for elimination of the post, arguing that it’s essentially a patronage position designed to help members of the Republican-led majority advance their own agendas.
An analysis of Hoover’s press releases sent to this newspaper in recent months shows the vast majority either directly quoted or mentioned members of the Republican-led majority, and the emails often contained pictures of legislators who are currently seeking reelection. Of the nearly 70 communications Hoover has sent in his eight months on the job, two quoted Democrats.
A recent release touted Republican legislator Becky Wydysh as the first female vice chair in the legislature’s history. However, history shows the first female to hold the post was former Democratic county lawmaker Renae Kimble. While the information was later revised to reflect Wydysh’s true position as the first Republican vice chairwoman in the county’s history, the message was widely distributed to local media, with some organizations running the original and incorrect information.
The concept of a public information officer may make sense on some level — if, of course, the post is being used solely to provide residents with information they need and can use.
When the person holding the job distributes a sitting elected official’s campaign reelection announcement, with a photo, on county time, using county resources, it’s an affront to the very taxpayers that representatives like McNall take an oath to serve.
It is also a clear violation of the ethical standards of county government that should be vigorously investigated.
