Clearly, now is not a time for partisan politics.
In what is clearly the biggest health and financial crisis in our nation’s recent history, residents need leaders who are capable of putting politics aside and working for the common good.
Alas, even under the extreme circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems Republican leaders in Niagara County just can’t help themselves.
Members of the legislature’s Republican majority on Thursday issued a press release through Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler, announcing the creation of three working groups designed to help local businesses reopen and to reorganize the county workforce and services amid budgetary constraints brought on by the pandemic.
While the plan calls for the groups to include members of the legislature, other county leaders, department heads and community partners, the initial release did not include a single Democratic Party member, nor did it include any representative of Niagara County’s largest city, Niagara Falls.
While the concept behind the ReStart Niagara, ReThink Niagara and ReConfigure Niagara committees is sound, the effort is tarnished by a lack of inclusion from the outset.
County taxpayers are keenly interested in restarting, rethinking and reconfiguring Niagara.
How can this be accomplished without input from the City of Niagara Falls, a key community in what may well end up being the county’s economy-saving grace, its tourism industry?
While communities across the country are experiencing significant economic decline and job loss, Niagara County can at least take some solace in knowing it is home to Niagara Falls, a place that routinely draws millions of visitors each year. The city should figure heavily into any plan for reigniting activity once the virus is under better control and the state-imposed lockdown is lifted.
“It should have been bipartisan and it really wasn’t,” veteran county lawmaker Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said of the establishment of the working groups. “We didn’t have any input into this. All of a sudden we get a press release and that’s it.”
Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, insists the recovery process cannot be driven by politics and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will work together to “move our county forward.” Everybody will be involved “in some way and at some point,” she said.
Why not at the beginning? Restarting, rethinking and reconfiguring Niagara is important to all county residents, regardless of their party affiliation.
Party politics and the dominance of party bosses in decision-making at the county level have been an issue for far too long. Our community has always needed, and deserved, better.
In the midst of a pandemic and the worst economic downtown in the nation’s history, our community needs real leadership, not more of the same politics as usual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.