Spring has arrived and with the nicer weather has come a refreshing dose of relative normal.
For most of us the masks are gone, and many events on hold for the past two years are slowly starting to return.
Overall, the recent news on COVID-19 has largely been positive — but we’re still not completely out of the woods with this pandemic.
On Wednesday, Niagara County health officials announced a slight uptick in new local cases of Covid. From March 16 through Tuesday 140 new cases were reported, up from 104 cases the week prior.
It’s not a number to be alarmed about but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.
The pandemic is still alive and a new variant could emerge at any time sending us back to more restrictions. We’ve seen recent surges in Europe and China and it is alarming.
It’s reason to keep your guard up. We’re not suggesting everybody grab their face masks but we do have to keep our guard up with fewer restrictions in place. The fact is, with fewer restrictions, an increase in the spread of the virus is more likely.
And with more transmissions comes the possibility of a new variant emerging, as we saw last year with delta and omicron.
According to a story from CTV News in Canada, as a virus replicates, it develops mutations in the hopes of becoming more infectious and increasing its spread, therefore improving its ability to survive. This is what leads to the emergence of new variants.
In addition to masks and social distancing, we all know now that vaccination is another proven way to battle the virus, and fortunately our vaccination rates here in Niagara County aren’t too bad.
As of Tuesday, there were 147,828 Niagara County residents with at least one vaccine dose. The county’s total population was 212,666 as of the 2020 census.
Across the state, the percentage of all residents with at least one vaccine dose is 81.3%. The percentage with a complete vaccine series is 73.5.
But worldwide, 43% of people are still not vaccinated with at least two doses, which leaves the door wide open for another variant to develop and quickly spread across the globe.
So it seems to make sense that we should continue using caution while living in a COVID-19 world.
You know the drill by now.
If you don’t feel so well, stay home and consider taking a Covid test to be sure.
If you are not vaccinated, please get the shots.
Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Even if hand-washing isn’t considered a must in stopping the spread of Covid anymore, it’s still a good practice for life in general.
We’re well aware how tired everyone is of all of this, but we all want this to end once and for all, so please be smart and continue to recognize that Covid remains a threat, and a deadly one at that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.