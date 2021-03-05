A deal announced last week between the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation, a two-county land bank, supports reclamation of taxable, environmentally contaminated properties that are in arrears. That’s a promising development for taxpayers and the environment.
The deal effectively frees up the two counties, and the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, to safely commence foreclosure proceedings on properties known or believed to be contaminated.
In Niagara County, there has long been reluctance to foreclose on problem properties and with good reason. In the not too distant past, the county itself came to regret seizing the title to the old Flintkote property in the city of Lockport, for the long abandoned industrial parcel off Mill Street was filthy with hazardous wastes, and the cleanup tab theoretically could have cost county taxpayers dearly. Thankfully (if that’s the right word) the Flintkote parcel ultimately became a ward of the U.S. Superfund, added into a larger, Lockport-to-Olcott Eighteenmile Creek Corridor cleanup project.
With most other dirty parcels, though — for example, lands that once hosted an agriculture supply operation or a fuel station — local taxing jurisdictions won’t ever get so lucky. They know this, and so do the owners of some of the problem properties. That’s why the latter have felt safe not paying their tax bills.
The agreement with DEC rips away that security blanket. The terms allow members of the regional land bank to take possession of problem properties liability-free and market them for private-sector remediation and redevelopment.
“Part of the intent is to take these tax delinquent properties and get them back into productive use. There may be developers out there who are interested in acquiring contaminated properties, bringing them through the state’s (tax-credit bearing) Brownfield Cleanup Program and remediating them for a future reuse,” explained Amy Fisk, brownfield program manager for the Niagara County Department of Economic Development.
Local taxpayers are the ultimate beneficiaries of the deal, observed Becky Wydysh, Niagara County Legislature chair.
“Contaminated properties presented a special challenge for us because we didn’t want taxpayers on the hook for cleanup. (This) agreement removes that obstacle,” Wydysh said. “And it sends a message to landowners of potentially contaminated properties who were purposely not paying their taxes that those days are over.”
In the agreement, DEC identified 81 possibly contaminated properties in the land bank’s service area that could be safely foreclosed upon. With any luck, one day, those problem properties will be cleaned up and again contributing to the tax base.
