If you are out there on the front line of this pandemic, we thank you.
As nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and individuals who work in local health care and human services, we know you are putting yourself at risk amid the spread of COVID-19 simply by showing up to do your jobs. Before this gets any worse, we feel compelled to offer our most sincere appreciation.
There may be space here to criticize one leader or one party or another for failing to grasp the gravity of this situation earlier so that all of you could be assured of having the proper personal protective equipment and medical supplies needed to treat the dozens, and hundreds, and thousands of people who are now, or will soon be, confirmed as carrying this novel coronavirus.
There may be space to cover that territory — at some point. Now is not the time.
Now is the time to encourage the people who earn their living by providing valuable services to members of the public, and to remind you that you are valued and in our thoughts at this trying time.
As for residents across Niagara County, we again strongly encourage you to listen to what state and federal officials are recommending and exercise appropriate social distancing and good hygiene practices while also staying away from others as much as possible.
Perhaps more importantly, now is also the time to heed the call from local first responders who have, all across the county, asked residents to be patient and understanding as they respond to calls of all types with the understanding that police, firefighters and EMS workers may, over the course of their daily duties, encounter this unseen enemy.
Firefighters and other first responders are asking residents to let them know their COVID-19 status before they respond to any emergency at any door. Individuals who are under quarantine, self-imposed or mandatory, are encouraged to place a sign or note on their front door, or to specify their condition during any 911 call.
For first responders, there is concern about answering calls for medical assistance.
From now on, residents can expect all calls for public assistance to be screened against the national standards for coronavirus. If there’s a suspected case, then people will be asked to meet first responders at their front door and talk outside. Do not be surprised to see firefighters responding to calls in full turnout gear, with face masks and eye protection.
Again, anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is advised to contact their doctor before anyone else, including police or fire departments.
Deputies and police officers are also being fit-tested for M95 masks when responding to possible viral situations in the community.
Everyone must remember that one sick first responder could result in multiple illnesses across any agency. Do your part and do what you are asked to do during these trying times.
“If we follow the recommendations (of public health officials), we can minimize the impact as much as we can. If we don’t (follow the recommendations), it will be bad,” Niagara Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said earlier this week. “The thing we’re really stressing is distance, keep your distance.”
