The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles last week announced a series of proposed rule changes aimed at more quickly yanking the licenses of dangerous drivers by suspension or revocation. The rule changes, published Sept. 6 in the New York State Register, were publicized via press release from the DMV.
While there’s much to appreciate in the proposed rule changes, a close reading of the parts related to alcohol- and drug-related driving offenses gives the sense that New York State isn’t yet ready to “just say no” to impaired — and hence dangerous — driving. That’s a pity.
The proposed rule changes include:
— Increasing the number of points associated with dangerous driving. DMV assigns points to licensed drivers for certain violations, and would add point values for violations that currently have none, including alcohol- and drug-related convictions, driving without a license, any violation involving speeding in a work zone, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and striking a bridge. In addition, DMV would increase the point value for certain other violations such as passing a stopped school bus.
— Decreasing the threshold at which a dangerous driver is disqualified from holding a license. Currently if a driver accumulates 11 points in an 18-month period their license may be suspended. DMV proposes to extend the timeframe to 24 months, and toughen the point system that’s used to evaluate requests for re-licensure after conviction of multiple reckless driving and similar violations.
OK, so far, so good. But then DMV proposes to:
— Reduce to four, from five currently, the number of alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions or incidents that result in permanent denial of relicensure.
Five currently? Making permanent loss of one’s license after four convictions a tougher stance against dangerous driving?
— Allow for license revocation after three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions plus one or more other serious driving offenses; and allow for a two-year hold on relicensing drivers with three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions but no other serious driving offenses.
Ever since MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) was founded in 1980, and made itself a nationwide force for justice and good, it has been pretty much impossible for any motor vehicle driver, of any age, to claim they didn’t know the consequences of operating under the influence may include maiming or killing people, as well as fines and/or jail time.
Forty years of awareness later, impaired driving should be a thing of the past, but it’s not. That’s because, despite the theoretical punishments that await a driver who’s arrested for cause and put through the criminal justice system, the outcome is almost always a slap on the wrist. The rules of adjudication are such that, without physical evidence — breath and / or blood test — or an honest admission of guilt, intoxicated driving convictions are hard to come by. And when they are, sentencing judges by and large are very forgiving.
Nobody thinks about the administrative consequences doled out by the state DMV, whose proposed rule changes are a reminder it has the power to get after dangerous drivers, if and when a conviction is landed. When it comes to yanking the license of an impaired or intoxicated driver — the most dangerous of ‘em all — DMV should pull the trigger after two incidents. Everybody getting one chance to screw up and repent is reasonable; two, three or four chances is not reasonable. Who, other than serial dangerous drivers and their attorneys, would disagree?
The DMV is accepting public comments on its proposed “Point System and Licensing or Relicensing After Revocation Action” (ID No. MTV-36-23-00031-P) for 60 days, until early November. Anyone who’d like to weigh in may write to: John J. Kenefick, NYS DMV, 6 Empire State Plaza, Room 522A, Albany, NY 12228; or email dmv.sm.legal@dmv.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.