The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and we would be wise to brace for what could be another surge.
Many scientists believe that as fall progresses and turns into winter, and we find ourselves once again indoors in close proximity to each other, the virus has a greater chance to spread and we will see another rise in cases just like we have the past two years.
One way to avoid big surges and contain the spread of the virus is to get your bivalent booster shot. The shot protects against the omicron subvariants of COVID-19, which cause the most concern.
The availability of vaccines for COVID-19 has been widely publicized since December of 2020 when the first vaccines debuted. But for some reason, the availability of the bivalent vaccine, right now, is not well known.
The Poynter Institute, a leading journalism and research organization out of Florida, recently did some reporting on availability of the bivalent booster shot. Here is what they said: “Most Americans are only vaguely aware that a new booster shot for COVID-19 is available and that they are eligible to get it ... .”
As Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, put it, “America is not rushing out to get the new booster.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation’s new survey found that only half of adults say they’ve heard “a lot” (17%) or “some” (33%) about the new shots; and about one-third of adults (32%) say they’ve already received a new booster dose or intend to get one “as soon as possible.”
The survey also found:
— Intention is somewhat higher among older adults, one of the groups most at risk for serious complications of Covid infection. Almost half (45%) of adults aged 65 and older reported they’ve been boosted or intend to be “as soon as possible.”
— Vaccine uptake among children aged 5 to 17 has slowed in recent months. About half of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds now report their child has been vaccinated (46%), as do 62% of parents of youths aged 12 to 17 years.
— About half (53%) of parents of children aged 6 months through 4 years say they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated for COVID-19.
“This is not a matter of people ignoring or not trusting the new vaccine. In significant numbers, people say they don’t know if they are eligible for the new booster dose,” the foundation said.
Perhaps people are not as aware of the bivalent booster because many believe the pandemic is over. President Joe Biden’s recent inaccurate declaration that it’s over didn’t help.
But as we’ve seen with recent local case counts, COVID-19 is still with us.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s new booster is for anyone age 12 and older. Moderna’s new one is for those 18 and older. We urge everyone to inquire about the bivalent booster and get a shot.
To find a provider and schedule an appointment, contact your pharmacy, county health department or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text your ZIP code to 438829; or call 1-800-232-0233.
It is one way we can definitely make a difference in containing the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken so much from us all.
— Plattsburgh Press-Republican
