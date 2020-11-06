Most everyone has, of course, been preoccupied by the still-undecided presidential election.
Still lurking in the background is the other topic that has so dominated our lives in 2020 and that is the insidious nature of COVID-19.
After several months of regional and statewide infection rates hovering around the 1% mark, on Wednesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo once again waved the "caution flag" over the rising positivity rate in Western New York, signaling a move back to the place where we were as a community and a state back in the spring when the virus was spreading at an alarming rate.
As Cuomo's office noted, Western New York posted a positivity rate of 3.4% on Tuesday, up 0.4% from the day before. It marked an unfortunate milestone as it placed our region at the top of the list for highest positivity rate in all of New York.
Cuomo seized on the occasion to remind New Yorkers that as much as we would like it to be, this public health crisis is not over. We still need to practice social distancing, wear our masks and be smart about how we interact with one another, especially in groups.
There's one significant problem here and that is the feeling many of us have after all these months of staying away from co-workers and even friends and loved ones.
With the holidays rapidly approaching, many among us are suffering from severe "virus fatigue." We don't want to have our lives so dominated by this disease anymore.
While infection numbers are climbing, thankfully, deaths from COVID-19, in Niagara County at least, have remained relatively stable.
The situation is by no means ideal but it is real and it is still serious.
As much as we all want to go back to pre-pandemic ways of living and working, it's important to remain disciplined and continue doing the things the health experts and medical professionals have been telling us to do, to tamp down the virus' spread and protect the most vulnerable among us.
Some of those same health experts are predicting a potentially difficult and dreary winter, marked by the absence of the usual family gatherings and holiday fun.
They also remain hopeful that months of work on an effective vaccine may soon prove fruitful and that more effective treatments may rule the day moving into 2021 and beyond.
For now, as the numbers show us, it's important to not live in fear of COVID-19 but to continue to give it the healthy respect that it deserves.
Western New York was once again under a "caution flag" this week, which means the number of positive cases today is in line with what it was when we thought we were experiencing the worst of it earlier this year.
Without proper precautions, the number will continue to rise, which could lead to more state-imposed restrictions or even lockdowns.
That's to say nothing about our sustained inability to reach an acceptable positivity rate for a long enough period to convince our neighbors in Canada to reopen the border between our two countries so we can get that aspect of our local, state and national economy moving again.
There's a lot at stake here, with human health being first and foremost.
Yes, we're all frustrated and virus fatigued. But, while we may be done with this virus, the latest positive case numbers show it is not yet done with us.
Until it is, we must keep our spirits up and our minds focused. We all have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our own communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.