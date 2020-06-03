We’re not sure exactly who deserves the bulk of the blame for the fiasco surrounding the upcoming budget votes and school trustee elections in multiple districts across Niagara County.
We do know, for certain, that multiple issues have made our use of the word “fiasco” appropriate and that failure to hold someone, or a group of someones, accountable for the mess would be a disservice to voters and taxpayers.
We’ll start in Lockport where, somehow, despite having weeks to prepare, district officials approved the mailing of a voter registration postcard that erroneously suggested district residents would not be able to cast votes in this year’s election unless they had voted in a school election in any of the previous four years.
The district, after much cajoling from this newspaper, finally admitted the error and has now developed a second round of postcards with the correct information that are being sent out at an additional cost of $8,639.
Then late last week we learned, quite incredibly, that Lockport, Niagara Falls, Starpoint and other districts in the county had still not delivered mail-in ballots to voters because, of all things, there’s a shortage of the right-sized envelopes needed for the process.
The districts worked with the private firm NTS Data Services on the printing and mailing of documents. The company works with school districts and boards of election across the state, providing assistance on various aspects of the election process.
While the company has not yet responded to our questions about what happened with the envelopes, it’s clear NTS Data was not prepared for the large volume needed to mail ballots to all eligible voters in multiple districts as part of the June 9 mail-in-only vote necessitated by COVID-19.
It’s tough to blame anyone for changing the rules of engagement for an activity that may draw crowds, given the infectious, and potentially deadly, nature of the virus.
Even so, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order, while correct in its intent to curtail the spread by eliminating the need for live, in-person voting, undoubtedly complicated an essential part of our public education system: the annual budget and school trustee votes.
Getting people to take advantage of their right to vote in a traditional election year is difficult enough. This year, given the circumstances faced by multiple school districts in Niagara County alone, turnout could end up being even lower.
Two things need to happen now: The powers that be, collectively, have to get the correct voter information and ballots into the hands of all those who are registered; and all those who are registered need to vote by mail as they are able — or make use of the ballot drop-off option created by some districts.
A bad situation will be made far worse if confused residents and taxpayers decide it’s just too much trouble and sit out the election process in their school district for another year.
