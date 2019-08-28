If it looks like a cash grab and sounds like a cash grab then it’s most likely a cash grab.
What else can be said of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s push to require all motor vehicle owners in New York state to obtain new license plates starting in April 2020?
The governor says the new plates are needed to better accommodate the state’s cashless tolling system.
His stance begs a lot of questions, including: why didn’t the New York State Thruway Authority indicate earlier in the transition to cashless tolling that new plates might be needed?
Cashless tolling went live on the Grand Island bridges in March 2018. More than a year later, state officials are just realizing the system is at times compromised by the colors and the look of existing New York plates?
In the end, unless a proposal by state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda is successful, this license plate program is going to cost a lot of regular New Yorkers. The minimum charge for new plates is $25. Drivers who wish to keep their existing plate numbers could be charged as much as $45. All of those fees will add up to a lot of money for the state coffers.
In other words, it’s a cash grab.
“Once again, Governor Cuomo and his out-of-touch administration are looking for a way to bolster the state’s budget at the expense of New York’s hard-working taxpayers,” Ortt said during a press conference Friday where he announced that he has sponsored legislation in the state Senate that would allow the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to waive the minimum fee.
Ortt’s legislation has already garnered verbal support from several local officials and it’s hard to imagine it not gaining some steam in other parts of the state considering the potential impact of the license plate plan on motorists — and voters — statewide.
One supporter is Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, who referred to the license plate fees as yet another “unfunded” state mandate that “should not be placed on the taxpayers.”
While the local support is welcome and appreciated, as Western New Yorkers know full well, the real decision-making power is often held downstate.
Just how will Democrats in Albany and New York City — especially those who have already proven themselves loyal to the governor — handle this one?
They should, as our own state representatives have already done, express concern about the potential cost to motorists and join in efforts to either suspend the fee or scrap the new-plate effort altogether.
In reality, there’s no pressing need for new license plates to be issued in New York at a significant cost to motorists.
We urge our local representatives to continue to do whatever they can to stop this one.
