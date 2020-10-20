The election can’t come and go soon enough for a variety of reasons.
For struggling local governments like the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda, hopefully the turn of the calendar to Nov. 4 will restore at least some bit of sense back into the federal government.
While the great debates rage over which presidential candidate would best lead the country, the people’s representatives from both sides of the aisle at the Capitol have continued to demonstrate their inability to lead through the most desperate of challenges.
Not unlike the many millions of Americans who are still struggling with myriad economic and health concerns, many of the local communities where they live and work are staring at one of the toughest budget seasons in recent memory.
In New York, as evidenced by a report released this week by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, the situation is getting worse and the bills are quickly coming due.
For the six-month period ending Sept. 30, statewide sales tax revenue plunged 17.2% when compared to the same period a year ago. DiNapoli also reported that overall tax receipts for the first half of the state’s fiscal year are running $2.8 billion behind where they stood at this point in 2019.
As others have before him in recent months, DiNapoli noted that the pandemic has created a “profound degree of uncertainty” and the continued failure of federal officials to help local governments “weather this economic storm” is certainly not helping matters.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and other leaders in Albany will soon begin the process of assembling a 2021-2022 state budget proposal and the process promises to be painstaking not only because of the decline in revenue but also due to uncertainty whether the state can expect any pandemic assistance from the federal government.
The situation is spilling over to smaller municipalities across the state, including right here in Niagara County where uncertainty has led to delays in budget presentations in some cities. School districts are facing similar dilemmas.
Like it or not, taxpayers, this uncertainty will eventually affect you and your wallet and perhaps in a painful way.
We know, unlike Washington it seems, that many of you are already feeling pain from job loss and economic uncertainty.
We had hoped that, despite all the rhetoric and vitriol, cooler heads would have prevailed by now and everyone, from the President on down, would have been able to come to terms on some sort of second round of stimulus to help struggling individuals, assist ailing business owners and give a tad more certainty to budgeting processes at the local and state levels.
Where federal government and politics is concerned these days, we should have known better.
Clearly, there will be no deal on a stimulus package until the silly season finally comes to an end.
As with all things 2020, we can’t wait for it to end and we can only hope representatives in Washington get back to work doing the people’s business on Nov. 4.
As a reminder, their constituents and the governments that provide them with the services they need could use some genuine attention and support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.