Are you OK?
We’re asking because we care, and we know it is an important question to ask as so many residents in our community deal with issues related to isolation and social distancing.
These are challenging times and it’s good for people to check up on one another to make sure they are not just physically fine but also managing the mental and emotional stress of our collective current situation.
It may seem like a simple thing to those of us who are fortunate enough to have close relatives, good friends or kind neighbors who can at least pick up the phone and call to make sure everything’s OK.
There are others among us who are not quite as fortunate and may not be getting the level of human contact they need during the shutdown.
Earlier this week, Niagara County residents received the welcome news that Lewiston Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office have worked out an arrangement to allow for the countywide expansion of Lewiston’s “Are You OK?” system.
The automated system places a daily, timed phone call to participating residents to confirm that they are doing well. If no one answers the call, or if the resident needs help, an alert is generated and sent to the Niagara County Emergency Communications Center for dispatchers to send police, fire or medical personnel.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the system has been well received in the village and town.
Now residents across the county will be afforded access to the service as well. We agree with Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti, who describes the expansion as a “win-win” for everyone.
This service makes a lot of sense for communities across the county at any time. It is especially welcomed at a time when the county, along with the rest of the state and the nation, grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Are You OK?” system works with a home-based landline or mobile phone and is free to anyone who signs up. Any resident of Niagara County can call Lewiston Police Department (754-8477) and provide their contact information.
Everyone, please take note: “Are You OK?” does not replace the 911 system. Residents who are in an emergency situation, and need immediate help, should continue to call 911.
