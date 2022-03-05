Here’s to the day when Sierra or Sam says they want to be a plumber, an electrician or a mechanic when they grow up, and mom and dad are pleased.
The shortage of “middle” skilled workers in New York state has been noted again, this time in a newly published report by the state Assembly Minority Task Force on Learning For Work. Middle-skill jobs are those that require more than a high school education but less than a four-year degree, and in 2018, they constituted 49% of all the jobs available throughout the state. Problem is, the task force found, only 37% of the workforce were trained for the jobs.
As the skills gap in the labor market grows, so do the threats to viability of any number of businesses in the manufacturing and service sectors. When older skilled workers retire and there’s no one to replace them, how does their employer carry on? The shortage has serious implications for the economy, as well as consumers who can’t get anything made or repaired because nobody knows how.
The Task Force on Learning For Work, co-chaired by Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, looked closely at workforce development in New York, from a variety of perspectives including employers, labor groups, students and educators, and found it’s in need of much improvement. Decades after the problem was first identified in the abstract, the would-be replacements for retiring blue-collar workers mostly are still getting the wrong messages about worthy work and upward mobility. Meanwhile the ones whose minds are open to the possibilities may find that the key to landing a decent job after high school, hands-on training, is out of reach.
The task force examined existing workforce development programs and found among other things that the main player at the high school level, BOCES Career and Technical Education, suffers a lack of respect as well as resources. Removing the BOCES “stigma” — disabusing parents and educators of the notion that BOCES is where the problem children go and it’s not real schooling — is recommendation No. 1 in the task force report. No. 2 is “enhancing the BOCES experience,” in part by loosening teacher certification requirements, and amending state aid calculations, so that more skilled professionals can teach the programs. Also under the “enhancing” header are contemplation of full-day BOCES programs (currently they’re roughly half-days, including the students’ time spent on a bus ferrying them between their home school and CTE center) and mandating that CTE counts toward high school graduation.
The Learning For Work recommendations are wide ranging and cover a lot of ground: growing and improving the Pathways in Technology Early College High School program (P-TECH), ways SUNY and CUNY schools can pitch in, changes the state can make to enable real youth apprenticeship programs. Together they’re a suggested solution to a problem of society's own making. Instead of embracing and promoting what used to be called vocational education, we have looked down on it. After a couple of generations, a bachelor’s degree is so common it’s worth little more than a high school diploma for the purpose of securing a steady, good-paying job. Just ask Sue the Starbucks barista, whose BA in philosophy seems like a lotta BS considering her debt load. And the labor gap grows.
Supposing the state takes up the task force’s recommendations in part or full, it will be a long while before workforce development is turning out a good supply of middle skilled workers in New York. The transformation will hinge on legislation, rule and regulation changes, money of course, and, most of all, attitude adjustment.
All of us, not just parents, teachers and other youth mentors, can help encourage interest in trades by acknowledging the value, and the nobility, of skilled work. Think about it: When your toilet springs a leak, or your “check engine” light comes on, who's able to make the problem go away, philosophical Sue? Some guy on YouTube?
