Like a lot of military veterans his age, Anthony Santoro is quick to say that his service to his country wasn’t a big deal.
Those of us who are in earshot of any surviving World War II veteran like Santoro must always remember to recognize their service just the same because, after all, without them, where would this country be today?
Santoro, now 93, joined the U.S. Army in 1944, just after graduating from high school. He said he enlisted in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“We were all ticked off at the sneak attack,” Santoro, of Lockport, said. “I couldn’t wait to complete high school so I could enlist.”
Santoro served in the 10th Armored Division, Company A — Armored Infantry and, while on patrol in Heilbronn, Germany in April 1945, he was severely injured when a German 88-Cannon shell hit the tank he was patrolling alongside. The explosion left Santoro with nerve damage and shrapnel injuries on his back and he spent seven months in hospitals in Betel, France, and Staten Island. Santoro was awarded a Purple Heart and was medically discharged as a private first class in November 1945.
Seven decades later, he says in the retelling,“I didn’t think I did anything that special. I did my job.”
All veterans who simply “do their job” did so at potentially great personal cost, to protect and serve our country and the freedoms we all hold dear.
World War II veterans like Santoro literally changed the course of history with their efforts on the battlefields in Europe and Asia.
In our eyes, they cannot be thanked enough.
Like many of those who served with him in World War II, Santoro continued to contribute to his country by raising a family and leading a full and productive work life after the war ended.
Santoro married Shirley Barr in the summer of 1946. They had 14 children together and six of them served in the military. Santoro obtained his private and commercial pilot’s license, became a flight instructor, and over the course of his life has logged more than 7,000 hours of flight. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1990.
On Monday, state Sen. Rob Ortt hosted a gathering of Santoro’s family and friends to celebrate his induction into the New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame.
Ortt said he nominated Santoro for the award because the elder veterans’s biography really “struck a chord” with him. Ortt could relate to Santoro’s desire to enlist after the attack on Pearl Harbor, because he felt the same way when he enlisted after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
True to form, Santoro said he was “surprised and shocked” by his hall of fame induction.
He shouldn’t be.
Those who served our country during World War II, when the world needed them most, are all hall of famers in our book.
