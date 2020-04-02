Gov. Andrew Cuomo did the right thing on Tuesday when he apologized to the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have had difficulty getting through to the state Department of Labor as they have attempted to qualify for much-needed unemployment benefits.
While the apology is of little solace to people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 shutdowns and cutbacks, it is at least an acknowledgement that the labor department has been overwhelmed by a wave of calls in the past week or so and must find a way to do a better job.
“I apologize for the pain,” Cuomo said. “It must be infuriating to deal with. I’m telling you, we have every technology company on it.”
Let’s be clear, this is an unprecedented situation in which the labor department, which typically receives about 50,000 calls per week, received 1.7 million calls last week, and another 1.2 million on Monday alone.
In what a lot of unemployed New Yorkers would no doubt classify as a major understatement, Cuomo noted that the system “is not working as smoothly” as he would like and it’s disconcerting to find so many people who have been simply unable to “get through on the darn website.”
On the plus side, the benefit of acknowledging a problem is it should lead to solutions.
To its credit, Cuomo’s administration is working with technology companies to expand access and handle the increased volume of calls. The state has also reportedly hired more than 700 additional staffers to help answer calls related to unemployment benefits and services. Hundreds more are being hired and trained, according to state officials.
New Yorkers must remember that these steps are being taken while the state deals with its most pressing problem, a rapidly spreading and highly contagious virus that is already overwhelming health care workers and the health care system in the world’s new epicenter, New York City.
As the significant health impacts of the pandemic are revealed, there’s a reality setting in for many New Yorkers, including those who live right here in Niagara County, who are beginning to wonder how they will pay their bills without any income.
We can all hope that the financial impact of COVID-19 will subside, allowing people to get back to work and the economy to return to something more closely resembling normal.
Attempting to contact the state labor department, either over the phone or online, has proven to be a frustrating, time-consuming and in too many cases futile effort.
It is at least encouraging to see the state adding more staff members in an effort to create a more responsive system.
The recently unemployed among us have little choice but to remain patient and persistent.
In turn, the state must continue to improve the operation of the unemployment system so that people who need benefits can obtain them in a timely fashion.
