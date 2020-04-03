There’s a long list of serious matters in need of attention in the state of New York right now.
There are also numerous examples of how social distancing has had a negative impact on the operation of local school and community groups.
One such example involves the Girl Scouts of Western New York.
Girl Scout troops in Niagara County were greatly impacted by the state’s forced shutdown of businesses and large public gatherings.
Before state and federal officials imposed the new virus guidelines, the Girl Scouts were planning more than 750 in-person cookie booth sales stations.
The need to keep our distance forced the Girl Scouts of Western New York, which normally does brisk business outside department stores and other locations in the spring, to move all cookie sales online.
Troops earn proceeds from each cookie box to fund their adventures and set goals many still want to reach. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, GSWNY had projected sales goals would be exceeded this year.
“As with so many organizations and individuals, the virus-related shutdown hit our girls at a most unfortunate time,” said Girl Scouts of Western New York CEO Alison Wilcox.
There is a possible sweet community benefit here just the same.
Representatives of area scout troops are encouraging customers who traditionally bought cookies through walk-up sales to buy boxes online for themselves or, even better, to be donated to local health care workers, first responders and older residents.
We applaud the girl scouts, their troop leaders and administrators of the organization for not giving up in the face of adversity, but instead being creative about how they conduct their business. An online sale offers the potential for a much-needed morale booster for all parties involved.
“Especially at this challenging time for everyone, girls still need program outlets, and with our cookie entrepreneurial program, Girl Scouts are learning how to be agile and innovative by switching to virtual business programming,” Wilcox said.
To do your part, access the online cookie program at www.gswny.org. Interested buyers or donors may also send an email to customercare@gswny.org and a representative will match them with a troop; or, they can contact girl scouts and adult troop leaders they know directly.
Representatives of the Girl Scouts of WNY say they’re cognizant of the need to make arrangements for all cookie orders to be delivered or picked up while upholding current standards for social distancing and reducing the spread of the virus.
Under the circumstances, it would have been easy for the organization and girl scouts themselves to give up on the year and allow boxes of pre-ordered cookies to sit unsold and wasted.
Instead, the scouts, their parents, volunteers and leaders used this unprecedented time to deliver lessons about enterprise and perseverance in the face of adversity.
You can help by doing a simple and satisfying thing: Buy boxes of delicious Girl Scout cookies for yourself, your family, your friends or individuals in the community who could use cheering up right about now.
