With the state health department’s July 29 approval of a Certificate of Need for the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, it’s all but guaranteed that eastern Niagara County will avoid even temporary erosion of a significant quality-of-life indicator, presence of a functioning hospital.
Approval from the state means Catholic Health can go forward with its plan to develop a “neighborhood” hospital off South Transit Road, near the town-city line, with state-of-the-art emergency, inpatient, imaging and laboratory services, and medical office space for primary and specialty medical practices. Catholic Health has projected construction will begin in October and the new hospital will open in early 2023.
While the health system getting the green light for Lockport Memorial Campus isn’t surprising, it is notable, for the simple reassurance it gives local residents that they need not begin looking elsewhere to have basic health care needs met, now or in the near future.
Bankruptcy-reorganized Eastern Niagara Hospital, which entered into a management agreement with Catholic Health last year, remains open and providing essential services, and the plan is to keep it that way until the Lockport Memorial Campus is up and running. That the hospitals, plural, aimed well in advance to maintain essential services through the transition speaks well of both organizations. It also speaks to this community’s good fortune.
Another good sign for the Lockport Memorial Campus is the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation’s receipt of a $500,000 grant through KeyBank’s National Community Benefits Plan. The grant, announced Tuesday, is KeyBank’s way of investing in programs and endeavors that hold the promise of providing long-term enhancement to quality of life. The grantor cited Catholic Health’s pursuit of a neighborhood hospital for eastern Niagara County as one of those promising endeavors.
Essentially, a neighborhood hospital is one that is scaled down in comparison to a traditional hospital and puts greater emphasis on providing timely acute (emergency) care versus in-patient care. There’s less overhead and waste, and the model is more in line with trends in the health care and insurance industries. Simply put, it’s a better business model that delivers more most-demanded services. Applied to the Lockport Memorial Campus, that will help ensure its viability, which in turn will help enhance quality of life in this community.
