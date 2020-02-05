The Buffalo Bills did not win the Super Bowl again this year and, yes, many diehard fans wonder whether they ever will.
Still, some good news arrived for football fans in Western New York during Super Bowl week as the owners of the team, the Pegula family, announced that they will not be exercising an early opt-out clause in their lease with Erie County for New Era Stadium in Orchard Park.
The announcement did not come as a surprise, as it has become apparent under the Pegulas’ ownership that maintaining the franchise’s presence in this region is a top priority.
In practical terms, the decision, sent in a letter to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz this past Friday, means the Bills will stay put through at least 2023, when terms of the current 10-year stadium agreement expire.
Now the question is: What happens in 2024 and beyond?
The Pegulas also announced that they have concluded a year-long feasibility study to determine the future home of the Bills. The privately funded study focused on whether the team should continue playing at New Era or consider building a new facility in downtown Buffalo or near their existing site.
“We’re working internally to determine the next steps regarding any future plans for the home of the Buffalo Bills,” the Pegulas said in a statement.
It’s clear the league, based on recent comments by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, would prefer a new stadium, but Goodell also recently indicated that “significant” renovations to New Era would be an option as well.
So, it is once again time for team officials and leaders from local and state government to come together and determine the best way forward.
It’s always difficult, in a community with so many obvious needs, to justify public investment in stadium upgrades or a new stadium entirely.
It would also be hard to imagine the Buffalo Niagara region entering the fall and moving through the professional football season to another Super Bowl without the Bills, win or lose, being a part of it.
There’s a lot of work to be done between now and late 2023.
The potential impact on taxpayers must be considered as part of any equation where they will be expected to underwrite expensive stadium upgrades or construction. And, it would be counterproductive for the team to pursue a new facility if it means ticket prices need to be raised to the point where average Bills fans are shut out of the market.
Creative and cooperative decision-making is needed as this process unfolds.
Ultimately, we hope it plays out as Bills co-owner Terry Pegula envisioned during a recent interview with The Associated Press:
“Whatever we’re going to do stadium-wise is going to be in the best interest of our fans. We have the interest of our fans at heart, and what we do will be heavily weighted — whatever the plan is — toward the benefit of our fans.”
