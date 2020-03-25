OK, so most of us are now basically confined to our homes. What do we do with all this time?
As Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested on Monday, it’s best to try to use the time as positively as possible.
Admittedly, this could be difficult under our present circumstances.
This virus is causing a lot of discomfort, not only for those who are affected by it personally but also for those who have already been affected professionally.
In the era of Social Distancing, Cuomo encouraged New Yorkers to try to find the silver lining, noting that in quiet times there’s the opportunity to start doing things you’ve said you wanted to do, for months or maybe even years.
Beyond that, there’s now more time for family, which should always be viewed as a good thing.
As Cuomo suggested, there’s really no alternative right now. We must all try to make the best of our new normal.
“Realize the timeframe we’re expecting, make peace with it and find a way to help each other through this situation because it’s hard for everyone,” Cuomo said. “And the goal for me? Socially distanced but spiritually connected. How do you achieve socially distanced but spiritually connected?”
Now is a time to find manageable ways to stay in touch with loved ones we are no longer allowed to actually touch. Telephone calls and Facetime conversations will be more the norm. In this case, technology is replacing intimacy and we simply have no choice but to accept that as the best we can do for the time being.
It’s important to remember that not everyone has someone. Through community or church groups, we all should take steps to reach out to those who may find themselves in more extreme cases of isolation.
There are, of course, those among us who struggle with things like anxiety, and for them these are particularly challenging times.
Again, find ways to be supportive. Helping others get through all of this can, in many ways, help each of us get through this.
“Don’t underestimate the emotional trauma and don’t underestimate the pain of isolation,” Cuomo said this week. “It is real. This is not the human condition, not to be comforted, not to be close, to be afraid and you can’t hug someone.”
We are, for at least the next few weeks, looking at the prospect of sharing a lot of virtual hugs, kisses and handshakes. It is by no means ideal and in many ways disappointing. But, for the good of our loved ones, our neighbors, our fellow citizens, we must find ways to endure the sacrifice.
In time, we’ll all be together again and that day will be a joyous one indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.