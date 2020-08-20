We’re not experts, of course, but as outsiders looking in we can’t help but wonder why a company like Amazon would look to build a distribution center on Grand Island before considering just about any place in Niagara County first.
It would seem, based on what we’ve heard from so many local politicians throughout the years, that this county offers a lot of attractive incentives for any business owner, Amazon included.
After all, isn’t the county supposed to be able to offer, through the New York State Power Authority, low-cost power to such enterprises?
Weren’t we told, when the renovation work occurred years ago, that one of the main selling points of a revamped Niagara Falls International Airport was its long runway, which is capable of accommodating more cargo traffic than its counterpart, Buffalo Niagara International Airport?
Those two things alone would seem to make the development of a distribution center in Niagara County a more attractive proposition.
As has now been widely reported, Amazon has apparently decided to pass on Grand Island after fierce opposition from the locals.
We have been told by officials here that Niagara County remains in the running and the many advantages it can offer have been put forward in a pitch to Amazon officials.
There have also been numerous reports about the company possibly bringing a distribution center and 1,000 or so jobs to an industrial park in Orleans County or Genesee County.
Like many of the residents on Grand Island, we have questions about what a large-scale operation like the one proposed by Amazon would mean to our community.
If the project were to land here, we would, of course, advocate for a full and public disclosure of the details as well as a thorough and appropriate environmental review.
But, in our current economic condition, we hardly feel right outwardly rejecting the idea of Amazon having a good look around Niagara County. Jobs are jobs, people need to work and Amazon is one of the top employers in all the world now.
As we continue to progress through the pandemic and the associated economic downturn, working at Amazon, provided the atmosphere is as safe as possible, surely may seem attractive to those who are unemployed or underemployed.
Niagara County has long been known for having an active and attractive workforce. It has, or at least should have, access to low-cost power for job creators. There certainly is no shortage of land, whether it’s a brownfield waiting to be reclaimed or a “shovel ready” parcel, and there’s a cargo-traffic friendly airport nearby.
Again, we’re no experts, but we understand there are a lot of potential benefits to doing business in this community. Niagara County should continue to stress this fact to Amazon and any other company that is looking to grow and add jobs by the hundreds.
