We’re not normally over the moon about proposals from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Under his stewardship, it’s not as if the State of New York has performed demonstrably better in terms of increased wages for workers or opportunities for creative entrepreneurs who want to open or grow the businesses of their dreams.
Indeed, under Cuomo’s leadership, it often feels as though the state, especially here in Western New York, is continuing to lead in all the wrong categories, such as tax and fee increases, population loss and economic stagnancy.
Still, when the governor talks about spurring renewed interest in the concept of high-speed rail expansion, we can’t help but be intrigued.
The City of Niagara Falls, which oversaw the investment of roughly $40 million in local, state and federal funds during the development of its North End train station, certainly has selfish reasons for wanting the powers-that-be to place a greater focus on the expansion of rail services, high-speed or otherwise.
As it stands now, the Amtrak station isn’t getting a ton of use. While there has been some talk about possibly connecting it to the popular GO Train system in Niagara Falls, Ontario, those plans do not appear ready to move forward anytime soon.
Yes, it will certainly be quite some time before New York moves full speed ahead with high-speed rail, that is, if it ever does, but there’s no reason to outright reject the idea of studying the concept in more detail.
For those who missed it, Cuomo on Thursday announced that he plans to create a panel to examine previous efforts to jumpstart high-speed rail expansion across New York. He believes the state should be leading, not following, on this type of transportation system which, as he noted, is already up and running in other parts of the world.
While previous estimates have suggested high-speed rail expansion would take too long and cost too much, Cuomo believes the state should give it another go.
“High speed rail is transforming economies around the world. We’ve been told that bringing this technology to our state is too expensive, too difficult and would take too long — that’s not an acceptable attitude for New York,” he said.
Cuomo’s attitude in this case is the right one to adopt for people who live, work and pay taxes in Niagara County. What good does a multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art train station in its largest city do if it is seldom used? Without injecting more life into the promotion of passenger rail services generally, what will change in the coming years to allow the station to be more the hub of transportation it was originally envisioned to be?
Cuomo says he wants to task a panel of engineers to reexamine past high-speed rail plans, question and rethink every assumption and method, and recommend a new plan for building faster, greener, more reliable high-speed rail in New York.
Niagara County and certainly Niagara Falls should get on board with this plan. Under the circumstances, what more do we have to lose?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.