Wednesday felt like a new day for New York state, although we’re still about two weeks distant of the official change.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul met with the media to discuss her new role following the sudden news Tuesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo would resign from office in 14 days, following his well-publicized sexual harassment scandal.
The soon-to-be 57th governor of New York will start out making history. That’s because, when she’s sworn in, Hochul will be the first woman governor of New York.
Also noteworthy, Hochul doesn’t hail from downstate. She’ll be the first governor from Western New York since Myron H. Clark of Ontario County, who served all the way back in 1855-1856.
Presumably Hochul’s approach to leading New York will put her miles apart from her predecessor. Reportedly she’s well-liked by colleagues who say voters shouldn’t confuse her relative quiet approach, as Cuomo’s lieutenant, with a lack of confidence or competence.
“People will soon learn that my style is to listen first, then take decisive action,” Hochul said on Wednesday.
While Hochul may be an unknown quantity to many New Yorkers, we in Western New York know her well. She served as an aide to U.S. Rep. John LaFalce and later U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan before holding her first public office, Hamburg town board member. From there, she became Erie County Clerk, then a Member of Congress, after a surprising win in a 2011 special election to fill a vacancy in a solidly “red” district.
After losing her bid for re-election to Congress a year later, to Republican Chris Collins, Hochul moved to the left politically. Cuomo tapped her to be his running mate in 2014, after then Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy, former mayor of Rochester, decided not to run for re-election.
Considering her background, Hochul’s assertion that she is “more prepared than anyone could possibly be” to lead the state certainly is believable.
“Pragmatic would be a good way to describe her,” Jacob Neiheisel, an associate political science professor at the University at Buffalo, said of Hochul. “Someone who is pretty good at reading the tea leaves and coming around to where her constituency is.”
To say that she’s well-versed in the issues affecting Western New York is an understatement.
“We certainly would have a friend in Albany,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz pointed out this past weekend, prior to Cuomo’s announcement.
Agreed. And, considering all the challenges facing Western New York — not the least of which is the ongoing effort to rebound from the destructive effects of COVID-19 — we should take all the friends we can get.
