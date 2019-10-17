Plenty of people have a direct influence on the lives of young people. The list includes parents and grandparents, sisters and brothers and other family members. It also includes a myriad of others who aren’t relatives: teachers, advisers and coaches.
This month, the Niagara County community received two good reminders why members of local high school coaching staffs, from the head coach down, are so important to the success of students.
In the Starpoint district this past weekend, students, parents, residents and district personnel marked the departure of a highly regarded coach, the Spartans’ longtime head football coach Al Cavagnaro. He’s set to retire from teaching next June and stepped away as head coach on what the district dubbed “Coach Al Cavagnaro Night.”
Having held just about every role, including head coach, at Starpoint for 34 seasons, clearly, Cavagnaro deserved the honor. Starting out as a junior varsity assistant in 1986, he took over as the JV head coach for the next six seasons. In 1993, he was promoted to an assistant on the varsity team, a position he served in for the next seven years, until he was named the head coach in 2000.
Cavagnaro has guided the Spartans’ football program through good times and bad in the years since, but it is his mark on the student-athletes he mentored — as is the case with all local high school athletic coaches — that will have a more lasting impact than his win and loss record.
Earlier this month, officials in the Niagara Falls School District came together to celebrate the naming of the district’s new football stadium after Art Calandrelli, a record-setting punter at Canisius College and UB who went on to become the district’s football and track coach and eventually athletic director from the 1950s to the 1980s.
Calandrelli’s daughter, Ellen Latham, the owner of Orange Theory Fitness, who credited her dad with inspiring her to create the billion-dollar empire that now includes 1,300 fitness centers in 23 countries around the world, reminded the audience at the stadium dedication of what her father always said to her: “Keep pushing. Don’t be afraid to be uncomfortable.”
While those words are special to Calandrelli’s daughter, no doubt they were also uttered by him time and again as he worked to inspire students, on and off the field, to do their best.
High schools across the county are in the midst of another football season and soon enough the season will end, making way for basketball, baseball and other sports to take hold.
Cavagnaro and Calandrelli are two coaches who helped carry on a tradition of guiding student athletes to work hard, play by the rules and strive to succeed in sports and in life. Their honors are richly deserved and a credit to the often-overlooked yet vitally important position known as coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.