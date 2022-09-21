From year to year in Niagara County the rate of vehicle theft rises every summer and 2022 is no exception. Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti recently issued a warning to county residents in the hope that they’ll try to do a better job of securing their own valuable property.
“We want people to be aware that it’s going on to try to prevent some of our future thefts,” Filicetti said.
In all of 2021, the sheriff’s office fielded 55 stolen vehicle reports. This year, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 14, NCSO fielded 39 reports of stolen vehicles, mostly since late spring when warm weather kicked in. The data shows most of the thefts occurred in the Niagara / Erie county border towns of Niagara, Wheatfield, Pendleton and Lockport; and Filicetti said many of those vehicles were later recovered in Erie County.
The sheriff believes most of the thefts were spontaneous, not organized, and were committed by “joy riders” from the other side of the border.
“We have suspects who are in Erie County, and they’re looking for areas that are closer to the county line,” he said. “There are some exceptions where there’s damage, or there’s things missing from the vehicles, but for the most part the perpetrators are stealing and using the cars, and then we recover them.”
That’s surely a relief for the ones whose ride was “borrowed” without their permission, but the tracking down of these stolen vehicles consumes significant resources of the sheriff’s office, and the fact of the matter is, many times this wouldn’t be necessary if the owners took better care of their property.
No, it’s not fair to “blame the victim,” and yes, it’s lousy to think we must keep our valuables under lock and key even at home, but if an ounce of prevention produces a pound of cure, what’s to debate?
The risk of losing your ride briefly or forever is real year-round, not just in summertime when joy riders go out looking for low hanging fruit. With that in mind, the sheriff’s office again shared a few basic theft prevention tips that every vehicle owner should know and practice:
— Lock your parked vehicle, always.
— Keep your key fob with you, not inside your vehicle.
— Keep valuables inside your vehicle out of plain sight.
— Park your vehicle in a well-lit place whenever possible.
