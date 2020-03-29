It is now approaching two weeks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the closure of all “non-essential” businesses in New York in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
On March 16, as per the governor’s order, commerce either stopped or substantially subsided for millions of people across the state and right here in Western New York.
Among the hardest hit were those who either own and operate restaurants, coffee shops and bars both large and small.
Millions of New Yorkers who earn their living working for these places now find themselves out of work, adding to the impact of this dreaded disease.
In the immediate aftermath of this seismic shift in our way of life, our newspapers called on residents across Niagara County to do whatever they can to help support those businesses that are still trying to earn income through takeout and delivery food services.
Today’s edition offers more information about how readers can still do their part to support these businesses and, rest assured, they still need all the support they can get.
On the cover, you’ll find a series of stories written by features editor Michele DeLuca. One story focuses on the impact felt by local restaurateurs who suddenly found their locations shuttered. Another offers helpful links created by local tourism, business and advertising groups in an effort to provide quick access to restaurants that are still serving through delivery or pick-up.
These types of businesses have never needed our support more than they do now.
While it is not specifically addressed on our pages today, we also recommend continued support for local stores, markets and bakeries where many items high on everyone’s need lists remain available.
In short, what you’ll find in today’s edition are ways to help.
Now perhaps more than ever, it’s important to remember to shop and dine local.
There’s no telling at this point when all of these restrictions will be lifted and life here in Niagara County and across the state and the nation will get back to something more closely resembling normal.
In the meantime, all of us need to continue to eat.
We have always known — pre-virus and post-virus — how amazing the food offerings are here in Niagara County.
While you can’t actually go out and sit in a restaurant to enjoy a meal with spouses, family members and friends, you can still enjoy restaurant-quality food from inside your own home.
Maybe, instead of cooking a meal tonight, you could just order out and pick it up or have it delivered.
As our edition shows today, there are plenty of options out there to give it a go.
We can all help the local economy and our neighbors and our fellow taxpayers by doing one of the simplest things of all: buying food.
Greater sacrifices have been made in our nation’s past, for sure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.