It may seem hard to believe given what we've all been through, but in a bit more than six weeks, we will finally be able to say goodbye to 2020 — the year of all years for all the wrong reasons.
Before we ring in the New Year, there's still the matter of the holiday season.
For many of us, this is traditionally a season of celebration, a time to get together with family and friends, enjoy fine meals and exchange gifts.
This year, as we are all so well aware, the large gatherings and even the more intimate dinners with immediate family members inside our own homes are being frowned upon amid COVID-19.
What's never frowned upon at this time of year is charity.
Things will be different for many of us for sure in the coming weeks, but what should not change — as we are able — is our spirit of giving.
There's certainly no shortage of need in our hometowns. There are also plenty of worthwhile organizations that are always looking for help as they help others during this time of year.
For the charitable organizations, United Way of Greater Niagara and the Salvation Army among them, the difficult job of raising money is as important as ever because the need is as great as ever. The pandemic has taken a financial toll on many local residents, some of whom have been forced to rely more than usual on services offered by the member agencies of the United Way or, for example, food giveaways by the Salvation Army.
These organizations are particularly hard-pressed to meet fundraising goals in a socially distant time.
Salvation Army branches have kicked off their annual Red Kettle drives, which are their largest fundraisers of the year. Amid COVID-19, it is expected that fewer people will visit stores where kettles are often stationed, which could result in less money coming in to support the work the Salvation Army does in the community year-round.
Many local charitable organizations have provided valuable services throughout the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, which has delivered meals to seniors and others in need all year long, with only support from private pay and donations and the work of an all-volunteer team of delivery drivers.
While every citizen has felt the impacts of 2020 in some way, we must think of the least fortunate among us and, where possible, do what we can to support those organizations that do so much to help our neighbors in need.
We know, with all that's been going on, it's hard to be cheerful and it may be difficult to contemplate the need of others when collectively we are dealing with so many needs of our own.
Still, giving remains its own reward and donations to worthwhile organizations help, even if it is only a dollar or a few dollars at a time.
There's no shortage of good people doing fine work at places like the United Way, The Salvation Army and other charitable organizations across Niagara County and Western New York.
Every little bit helps, so give when and where you can.
