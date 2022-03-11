It’s a lot to take in, the war raging in Ukraine.
It’s easy to feel powerless as news outlets constantly parade images of death and destruction. As Russia’s invasion continues it seems there’s little more we can do than shake our heads — and pay higher prices at the gas pump.
Not everyone is sitting idly by, though.
Dana Prebis, a librarian at Wilson Elementary School, has been selling crocheted ribbon keychains to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.
“After seeing everything that was happening in Ukraine, I wanted to do something to help,” she said. “Even if it was something small — just something that could make me feel like I was doing something.”
The keychains, which bear the colors of the Ukrainian flag, are being sold for $6 apiece. Five dollars of each sale is being donated to UNICEF, which is currently providing humanitarian relief for children through its charity titled Children in the Crossfire of the Ukraine Crisis. The remaining money is being spent on materials to make more keychains.
“I chose UNICEF because they had something that specifically talked about the children who are caught in the crossfire,” said Prebis, “and as an educator, that’s something that really speaks to my heart, so it was a drive that I really wanted to help.”
Since she began two weeks ago, Prebis has managed to raise $270 for UNICEF by selling her keychains. Persons interested in purchasing them can do so by contacting Prebis at dprebis@wilsoncsd.org. Depending on the order quantity, turnaround time may be one to three weeks. Prebis is prepared to keep making them for the duration of the crisis.
There’s no telling whether any of the millions of Ukrainian refugees will ever make it to the Niagara Region but there are other groups in need of help.
Chelsea Leathers of Lockport, working with her church The Chapel at Crosspoint, has been using her own networks on Facebook to find everyday things for arriving refugees from Afghanistan. She’s helped find furnishings, hygiene products and warm clothes for the refugees. She used the Facebook group Buy Nothing to find sheets, pillows, silverware, dish strainers and other kitchen items. Bigger items like furniture were found and delivered by the Buffalo ministry Potter’s Hands to Journey’s End donation center.
Leathers said she’d continue to help any way she could and asked that local people email her to find out what they can do at apairofpearlsandchocolate@gmail.com. She emphasized that our new neighbors had to leave home with just the clothes on their back or a small bag, and they arrived here with nothing.
More ways to help are suggested at wnyrac.org. Volunteers can move in and set up apartments, tutor English as a second language, help with learning the bus system and teach other life skills.
It might not stop a war, but each of us stepping up to help others any way we can will definitely make the world a better place.
