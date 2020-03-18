Welcome to our “new normal.”
Local, state and federal health officials have been warning us about it for weeks.
Some of us started getting prepared right away.
Many of us shrugged off the spread of coronavirus as another media-manufactured crisis.
Over the weekend, reality started to set in a bit more as thousands of Western New Yorkers scrambled around grocery and department stores, looking to grab that last package of toilet paper or the new prized possession of our time, hand sanitizer.
The first handful of positive cases have now been confirmed in neighboring Erie County, with more coming in seemingly by the hour.
Niagara County’s first positive case was announced Tuesday night.
Being prepared is right and good.
We should listen to what the experts say.
We should have been listening all along.
Officials from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are cautioning Americans everywhere to cancel plans to attend any gathering exceeding 50 people and to keep our distance from our own co-workers, friends and even family members.
If you are over 60, as you are able, now is a good time to stay indoors.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested all Americans should be ready to “hunker down” for a couple of weeks as they help the nation “lean in” to efforts aimed at tamping down the spread of coronavirus, so as not to overwhelm local health care systems.
On Monday, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ordered the closure of all non-native casinos, bars and restaurants across all three states.
Things could escalate quickly so we should all keep doing our part.
We are “all in this together” and we must act accordingly.
This does not involve ignoring sound advice from health experts about the need for common sense hygiene practices.
Wash your hands.
Keep your distance.
Work from home as you are able and directed.
By all means, if you feel sick, stay home and stay away from public spaces where you may infect others.
While many have done so already, gathering enough essential supplies to deal with a potential quarantine or lockdown makes good sense.
However, it makes no sense to buy up more toilet paper than you’ll ever use in months or to hoard other items that your neighbors, especially your elderly neighbors, may need as well.
The stores need time to restock. There’s no need to panic buy and exacerbate an already taxed system.
We must remain vigilant without compromising our integrity and our standards as Americans and as human beings.
America has survived times of great turmoil in the past.
Our country navigated the Great Depression, the tragedies of World War II and Vietnam and, more recently, the devastating consequences of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The novel coronavirus is not yet a national tragedy, but it has already marked a unique and challenging time unlike other times of uncertainty.
Will we once again rise to the occasion and do what is necessary for the collective good, or will this time period mark a turn to a more selfish way of American life, the kind where hoarding toiletries for personal satisfaction trumps taking only what we need so there’s more for everyone?
Western New York has a reputation of being a place where neighbors help neighbors and people do what is necessary to support one another during periods of discomfort and crisis.
As this particular challenge continues to unfold, let’s not forget who we are as a region and, more importantly, what we stand for as Americans.
In difficult times, we should resolve to let our selflessness shine through.
