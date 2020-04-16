The spread of the novel coronavirus has created a lot of confusion for local and state agencies as they have attempted to adapt to these unprecedented times.
One important area where COVID-19 has made something of a mess involves reporting from inside nursing homes and long-term adult care facilities, where many cases have already been documented.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Tuesday that the state has been unable to shield vulnerable residents from the virus at state-regulated nursing homes, where 2,200 people have already succumbed to COVID-19 statewide.
While battling this deadly disease is obviously priority No. 1, the state also has an obligation to provide the public with accurate information concerning case counts and deaths.
Richard Mollot, a nursing home patient advocate, told CNHI that one of the reasons the vulnerability of nursing home residents has increased has to do with the Cuomo administration’s refusal to identify the more than 300 homes statewide where residents have died from the disease since last month.
He rightly suggested that relatives of the residents will be better prepared to ask questions about staffing levels and response plans once it’s known that a resident or staff member has tested positive.
While state officials have maintained they want to protect patient privacy, Mollot said the secrecy has triggered “panic” as the nursing home death toll mounts day after day.
This newspaper has heard from Niagara County residents who say they are finding it difficult to obtain concrete information about the spread of COVID-19 inside local adult care facilities, which is obviously a cause for concern for them and their loved ones who reside in these facilities.
Discrepancies exist in the number of virus-related deaths inside adult care facilities reported by the county versus the state.
On Tuesday, the state reported more deaths related to COVID-19 in these facilities than the county did, and county officials explained that some cases are reported by the state without any notice to the county.
Several county health departments have been releasing information on the facilities where deaths have occurred even as the state has chosen not to provide that data.
It seems a more unified reporting system should be in place here.
State Assembly Member Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, criticized the Cuomo administration’s decision this week to begin reporting county-by-county nursing home fatalities from COVID-19, saying it falls short of the type of data the state should be disclosing. He plans to advance legislation that would require the state to broaden the information it makes available for nursing home infections.
“Data by county does not do the trick,” Gottfried said. “You need to know the information by provider. What is outrageous is the argument that they are doing this (withholding information) to protect privacy. Nobody is asking for names of patients.”
Mollot, the patient advocate, said he has received numerous reports from family members of nursing home residents who were not made aware that a loved one was infected until the patient was near death.
That is wrong. And Gottfried is right. Shielding the names of adult care facilities affected by COVID-19 under the guise of protecting patients’ privacy is outrageous. The loved ones of both patients and staff members in affected facilities absolutely need to know what’s happening. Considering this virus’ propensity to spread rapidly, so does every community that hosts them.
