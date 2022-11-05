This weekend, Americans will “fall back” once again. That is, we will turn our clocks back one hour tonight or Sunday morning, as we continue the twice-yearly switch from “daylight saving time” to “standard time” in the fall, and vice versa in the spring.
It is time to end this madness and make the switch permanent in the spring of 2023, when we make the switch back to “daylight saving time.” And then let’s just leave it there.
Many states have approved a permanent switch, but federal approval is needed. That’s where the U.S. House of Representatives comes in. The U.S. Senate approved making daylight saving time permanent in the spring of 2023. The bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, still needs House approval, after which it would also need to be signed by President Joe Biden. What it would mean is that come November 2023, we wouldn’t fall back.
Think of it ... An extra hour after work to take the dog for a walk in daylight. For soccer, football and field hockey players, it means more practice and game time in daylight hours.
Senators on both sides of the political aisle support the change.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, one of the co-sponsors of the bill, was plain-spoken about it.
“I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it’s one of those issues where there’s a lot of agreement,” Rubio said in a Reuters article in March. “If we can get this passed, we don’t have to do this stupidity anymore. Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come.”
Supporters argue the measure could also help businesses such as golf courses that could draw more use with more evening daylight, Reuters reported.
“It has real repercussions on our economy and our daily lives,” said Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Ed Markey, another leading sponsor.
The supporters say it also has health implications, as heart attacks, strokes and car accidents show an uptick immediately after we change the clocks in November. It can also lead to deficiencies in vitamin D. Vitamin D, which comes from exposure to sunlight, is vital to human health, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
It “can cause symptoms, including muscle weakness and cramps, fatigue and depression,” among other problems, according to the clinic.
Perhaps the biggest downside is that it will be darker in the morning, when kids are going to school. That could be a safety issue for children waiting at a darkened bus stop or walking along a dark sidewalk. Those are real problems that can be remedied by, among other things, later start times for schools — something already underway in many communities as science recognizes the need for adolescents to get a full night’s rest.
Other remedies include more street lights, reflective clothing, and a push for education around crosswalks and “walking while texting,” among other measures that could be aimed at youngsters.
In short, no matter the turnout of the midterms Tuesday, the House should pass the Sunshine Protection Act and Biden should sign it. As Rubio says: “The time has come.”
— CNHI News Service, North of Boston group, Massachusetts
