Are you registered to vote, yet?
If so, great. If not, this is your last chance.
Today’s the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
Registration can be done in person at your local Board of Elections office. Forms can also be found online at https://tinyurl.com/u92e9pl. They can be filled out online and printed out, or printed out and filled in by hand, then mailed to your local Board of Elections. Mailed-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 9 and received by Oct. 14 to be valid for the general election.
To vote you must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years old, a resident of the state, county, city or village in which you are voting for at least 30 days before the election, not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction (unless the parolee was pardoned or restored rights of citizenship), not be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court and not claim the right to vote elsewhere.
If you aren’t sure if you are registered, visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ and enter the information requested. Make sure you use the zip code of your physical address. If you have any questions, click the link to look up information for your local Board of Elections and staff will be able to help you.
Now that you are registered, it’s important to become an informed voter. Find out what races are on your ballot. Each county has sample ballots available on its website so voters can see in advance what choices they can make.
Take a moment to look over the ballot. Do you know enough about each candidate to make an informed decision? If not, search out the information. As the election approaches will run stories on the major races on the area and offer our endorsements on many of those. Most candidates have websites and social media accounts where you can find out more and ask questions.
Once you find out about a candidate and his or her positions, decide what is most important to you. Are you an issue-based voter or is character more important? The answer will not be the same for everyone.
Once you feel you are informed enough, it is time to vote.
Traditionally, people head to their local polling site on Election Day. That is still an option, and one that most will likely take. There is also the ability to take part in in-person early voting, which is offered Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. Contact your local Board of Elections for details.
If you don’t feel comfortable going to the polls in person or will not be in the area to cast an in-person vote, you can file an absentee ballot. Because of COVID-19, absentee balloting is open to all in New York. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27, or in person by Nov. 2, but it is recommended to get the ballot earlier to ensure you get the ballot in a timely fashion. You can apply via email, fax, phone, mail or in person at your local Board of Elections or online. Upon completion, applications must be mailed to your county board no later than the seventh day before the election or delivered in person no later than the day before the election. For more information, visit https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingAbsentee.html.
Once you receive the ballot, fill it out and cast your vote. Completed ballots may be mailed with a postmark no later than Nov. 3, brought to the local Board of Elections by 9 p.m. Nov. 3 or to a polling site during early voting or on Election Day.
Voting is your chance to have a voice in your government, be it national, state or local. We encourage everyone who can to register and become an informed voter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.