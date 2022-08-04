The numbers keep ticking up.
Niagara County officials released the weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday morning and once again, new cases across the county rose again.
The numbers show 248 new cases between Tuesday and July 27 compared to 209 new cases over the previous week and aren’t alarming on the surface. But it’s another rise in cases all the same. There were no new deaths reported this past week. Niagara County has seen 599 Covid-related deaths since March 2020.
Across the state, New York is currently looking at an estimated 6,000 cases per day with hospitalizations increasing slowly, according to Oneonta City Health Officer Dr. Diane Georgeson.
“We acknowledge that the number of cases is an underestimate as many people are self testing with rapid tests and may not be reporting their results,” she said.
That’s concerning, even if it is not surprising. There are probably people who should be testing but are not, and some who may hide positive tests for various reasons.
It’s troubling that the reinfection rate seems to be rising. People are coming down with Covid more than once, debunking the notion that having had it once grants lifetime immunity. President Joe Biden’s current “bounceback” case after having been treated for COVID is a very public example.
Despite our relaxed attitude toward the disease, COVID-19 is still a global pandemic. Georgeson said Covid is “not considered an endemic yet, but it is theorized to be considered one in a year or two.”
In case there’s confusion, endemic does not mean Covid has gone away. It means, like many diseases, it exists at levels to which we have adjusted.
The state mandate for masks on public transport is still maintained and that SUNY representatives will be meeting to discuss COVID precautions and testing for the fall semester.
We know. People are tired of masks. But it’s important to remember viruses don’t get tired. They’re very opportunistic. If we give them openings, they’ll keep spreading.
And, as if Covid was not enough, monkeypox is lurking out there. The good news is that monkeypox, while painful, does not seem to be deadly, like the early waves of COVID were.
A monkeypox outbreak was declared an emergency by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on July 29. Most of the cases are in the metrpolitan New York area, but cases have been detected in nearby Sullivan and Broome counties.
And then there’s polio.
The state Department of Health confirmed a case of polio in Rockland County on Aug. 1, after having disappeared for decades.
There’s no reason for polio to still exist. We agree with those urging families to make sure their kids are vaccinated for polio, as vaccination rates in youth have decreased by 5%.
Get vaccinated and boosted for Covid, while you’re at it. Do your part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.