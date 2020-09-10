In an unprecedented year of stops and restarts, one of our biggest challenges has revolved around one of the most important aspects of our lives — the education of our children.
While it may be tempting to criticize the rollout of in-person learning and at-home virtual offerings as the first few days of the 2020-2021 school year begin to reveal flaws in the system or expose deficiencies in return-to-school plans, it’s important for students, parents and grandparents to practice patience while understanding that a lot of work has been done to get us to this point.
District officials were given a Herculean task in figuring out ways to return to some semblance of normalcy while attempting to keep COVID-19 at bay. The job wasn’t easy and over the summer they put in a lot of hours and dedicated a lot of time to planning for both those who wanted their children to return to the classroom and those who preferred that they continue to learn from home.
As we’ve learned so many times in life already, there’s really no such thing as 100% “safe” so it’s impossible to say just how all of this is going to work out.
In a classroom, where not all children are as agreeable when it comes to following even the simplest of rules, maintaining things like mask wearing and social distancing surely is challenging.
We do not envy the teachers who are responsible for enforcing the rules while attempting to manage their own health and safety alongside doing their main job of keeping the students on task.
Teachers, not unlike nurses and other healthcare workers before them, are going to work and doing their jobs in an uneasy environment and for that they deserve our respect and praise.
It’s certainly not encouraging to see the uptick in positive cases on college campuses in our region and across the state, however many of those cases have been tied to off-campus partying, an activity we trust parents of grade school students won’t allow their children to engage in.
It’s worth noting as well that grade school students are returning to classes with a greater understanding of the virus and effective methods for reducing infection than were present when schools across the state went into shutdown mode in mid March.
Parents and grandparents can take some solace in knowing the standards for attending school are far higher than they were when the pandemic started to take hold.
Many districts have adopted a hybrid approach, which is to say a 40/60 mix of classroom and remote instruction wherein, on any given day, roughly half of all students are reporting to school while the other half learn from home. The districts are planning for deep cleaning at least one day per week.
Many parents opted to keep their children home full-time, a decision that is understandable and should be respected.
How this all plays out will not be determined for several weeks yet, and it is possible one or more districts in Niagara County may be forced to adjust their plans should they see an uptick in positive coronavirus cases.
As with all things COVID-19, it’s important to be mindful of the situation in any given district and for everyone — students, parents, grandparents, teachers and other district personnel — to adjust as necessary to changing trends in infection rates.
The 2020-2021 school year has already proven taxing in many ways and there’s no such thing as full confidence now that classes have resumed.
At the outset, we can only wish the best of health to all those involved and move forward with an understanding that the people who are responsible for the education of our children did their best to prepare under the most unique and challenging circumstances imaginable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.